Review-Journal NCAA Tournament challenge final standings
VSiN host Wes Reynolds went 10-7 ATS and hit both of his best bets to win the Review-Journal’s NCAA Tournament challenge.
VSiN host Wes Reynolds finished off a season sweep of the Review-Journal handicapping contests by winning the RJ NCAA Tournament challenge.
Reynolds went 10-7 against the spread and hit both of his best bets to finish with 12 points. He also is the only one of the six contestants with a national champion pick that reached the Final Four, and Connecticut is favored to win the title.
Reynolds also won the RJ College Football challenge and the College Bowl challenge.
Here are the final standings:
Wes Reynolds
VSiN host, @WesReynolds1
Record: 10-7 ATS
Points: 12
Chip Chirimbes
@chipchirimbes
Record: 8-9 ATS
Points: 9
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Record: 8-9 ATS
Points: 9
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Record: 7-10 ATS
Points: 8
David Schoen
Review-Journal
Record: 7-10 ATS
Points: 7
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Record: 6-11 ATS
Points: 6