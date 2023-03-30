Review-Journal NCAA Tournament challenge final standings

VSiN host Wes Reynolds went 10-7 ATS and hit both of his best bets to win the Review-Journal’s NCAA Tournament challenge.

UConn players and coaches celebrate their win over Gonzaga in their West Regional Elite 8 game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

VSiN host Wes Reynolds finished off a season sweep of the Review-Journal handicapping contests by winning the RJ NCAA Tournament challenge.

Reynolds went 10-7 against the spread and hit both of his best bets to finish with 12 points. He also is the only one of the six contestants with a national champion pick that reached the Final Four, and Connecticut is favored to win the title.

Reynolds also won the RJ College Football challenge and the College Bowl challenge.

Here are the final standings:

Wes Reynolds

VSiN host, @WesReynolds1

Record: 10-7 ATS

Points: 12

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Record: 8-9 ATS

Points: 9

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Record: 8-9 ATS

Points: 9

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 7-10 ATS

Points: 8

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Record: 7-10 ATS

Points: 7

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 6-11 ATS

Points: 6