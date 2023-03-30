57°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Review-Journal NCAA Tournament challenge final standings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2023 - 11:15 am
 
UConn players and coaches celebrate their win over Gonzaga in their West Regional Elite 8 game ...
UConn players and coaches celebrate their win over Gonzaga in their West Regional Elite 8 game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

VSiN host Wes Reynolds finished off a season sweep of the Review-Journal handicapping contests by winning the RJ NCAA Tournament challenge.

Reynolds went 10-7 against the spread and hit both of his best bets to finish with 12 points. He also is the only one of the six contestants with a national champion pick that reached the Final Four, and Connecticut is favored to win the title.

Reynolds also won the RJ College Football challenge and the College Bowl challenge.

Here are the final standings:

Wes Reynolds

VSiN host, @WesReynolds1

Record: 10-7 ATS

Points: 12

Chip Chirimbes

@chipchirimbes

Record: 8-9 ATS

Points: 9

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Record: 8-9 ATS

Points: 9

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Record: 7-10 ATS

Points: 8

David Schoen

Review-Journal

Record: 7-10 ATS

Points: 7

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Record: 6-11 ATS

Points: 6

MOST READ
1
Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School
Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School
2
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Las Vegas lawyer indicted in $460M Ponzi scheme
Las Vegas lawyer indicted in $460M Ponzi scheme
4
Judge lets Nick Carter move forward with counterclaim against alleged rape victim
Judge lets Nick Carter move forward with counterclaim against alleged rape victim
5
A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas
A high-profile restaurant and a downtown brewery close in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: UCLA bettors endure rough ending
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: UCLA bettors endure rough ending
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: TCU bettors get amazing backdoor cover
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: TCU bettors get amazing backdoor cover
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Top ’dog Princeton cashes at big price
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Top ’dog Princeton cashes at big price
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs come through for bettors
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdogs come through for bettors
Review-Journal NCAA Tournament challenge picks — Sweet 16
Review-Journal NCAA Tournament challenge picks — Sweet 16
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites flex muscles in Sweet 16
MARCH MADNESS BAD BEATS BLOG: Favorites flex muscles in Sweet 16