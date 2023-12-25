Self-proclaimed ‘best bettor in the world’ eliminated from Circa Survivor

Las Vegan Sean Perry, who declined to chop the record $9.2 million Circa Survivor prize, was eliminated from the football handicapping contest Sunday.

Sean Perry. Photo courtesy of PokerGO Cup

The high-stakes gambler who refused to chop the $9.2 million Circa Survivor prize was eliminated from the contest Sunday.

Sean Perry of Las Vegas was one of six contestants to have the Broncos during Week 16a, leaving four entries remaining from the starting field of 9,267 to chase the richest football handicapping contest prize ever.

Denver, which closed as a 7-point favorite, lost at home to the New England Patriots 26-23 on Sunday when Chad Ryland kicked a 56-yard field goal with two seconds left.

Contestants in the Survivor pick one straight-up NFL winner each week and can select each team only once.

At the start of Week 15 in the Survivor, Perry’s “Goldenboy” entry was the lone holdout for a partial chop of the record pot, as 12 of the 13 remaining entries agreed to get $400,000 and continue to compete for the remaining $4 million.

The boastful Perry turned off many in the sports betting and poker communities when he claimed to be the best bettor in the world and wouldn’t split the prize because he believed he had an edge in the winner-take-all contest.

“With all respect, I’m the best bettor in the world. There’s no way I’m ever chopping. I wish you guys all the best. I’ll see you at the finish line,” Perry, 27, said last week.

In addition to his sports betting winnings, some of which he has documented on social media, Perry has almost $7 million in career live poker tournament earnings.

After being knocked out of the contest Sunday, Perry didn’t appear to regret his decision and wrote on X (@itsvegassean) that he still profited from his original $1 million deposit at Circa despite not winning the Survivor.

Definitely got my moneys worth! Good luck to the remaining 4. You guys can now chop — sean perry (@itsvegassean) December 25, 2023

There are three weeks left in Survivor, which counts Christmas Day as a separate week. All four remaining entries selected the Eagles, who are 14-point home favorites over the Giants for their Monday matchup, as their Week 16b pick.

Should the Eagles lose, Circa said the contest would end in a tie with a four-way split of the prize.

