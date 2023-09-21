69°F
Betting

Sharp bettors choose side in Giants-49ers Thursday NFL game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to Giants running back Saquon B ...
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Giants won 31-28. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Saquon Barkley’s absence hasn’t deterred sharp bettors from backing the New York Giants on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Giants are consensus 10-point underdogs against the host San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas sportsbooks and +405 on the money line at Circa sportsbook.

Barkley was injured during New York’s 31-28 come-from-behind victory at Arizona on Sunday, and the running back was ruled out against the 49ers with an ankle injury.

Caesars Sportsbook reported sharp action on the Giants +10 earlier in the week and again Wednesday morning at +10½.

“Obviously the Barkley news is huge. It would have been a tough road to hoe even if he was playing,” Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “The Niners’ defense is just so strong. I’d like to say they could have a fighting chance because you can’t rule anything out in the NFL, but they’re up against it this week. The defense of the Niners I think is going to make life miserable for Daniel Jones.”

The 49ers are making their home debut and are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco (2-0) is the favorite to win the Super Bowl after defeating Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

Running back Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing, and the 49ers haven’t allowed an opposing back to run for 70 yards or more in 30 consecutive games.

The total has bounced between 44½ and 45 throughout the week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

