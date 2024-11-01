Sharp bettors, public on opposite sides in Raiders-Bengals game

The Raiders have lost four straight games but have rewarded their backers with back-to-back backdoor covers. The Raiders are 7-point underdogs Sunday at Cincinnati.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) puts his helmet on as he takes the field during the second half of an NFL game against Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce speaks with Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Sharp bettors are banking on the Raiders to cover the spread for the third straight week Sunday at Cincinnati, a consensus 7-point favorite.

“We opened the Bengals -9½. Sharp money has taken it down to Bengals -7,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said Friday. “Public is playing money line parlays and teasers on Bengals so far.”

Professional bettors and the betting public are also on opposite sides of this game at Station Sports, which was bailed out last week when the Raiders scored a touchdown with 2:03 left to cover as 9-point underdogs in a 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

“Again, we’ve seen some sharp money come in on the Raiders,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It was a head scratcher last week, but they got the late cover and it kind of changed our whole day.

“The Bengals are one of the bigger disappointments in the league. This is a game the Bengals have to win. It’s a huge game for the Bengals.”

Bettors are all over the Bengals at Station Sports, where 75 percent of wagers against the spread are on Cincinnati.

“Though the number initially came down, I think we’re going to be huge Raiders fans again on Sunday,” Esposito said.

The consensus total dropped from 46½ to 45½ on Friday morning when it was reported that Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. would be listed as doubtful on the final injury report. The total dropped to 45 at Circa Sports.

Cincinnati is on a 12-5 over streak and the Raiders are on a 5-2 over run.

The Raiders are +7 (even) at the SuperBook and +280 on the money line.

The Bengals (3-5, 4-4 ATS) have won three of five games since their 0-3 start but were blown out at home last week by the Eagles 37-17.

The road team is 8-0 ATS in Cincinnati games this season as the Bengals are 0-4 straight up and ATS.

The Raiders (2-6, 4-4 ATS) are 3-0 ATS as underdogs of seven or more points this season. Besides covering against Kansas City, they beat the Ravens 26-23 in Week 2 as 8½-point underdogs and kicked a late field goal in Week 7 to cover as 7-point underdogs in a 20-15 loss to the Rams.

Best bet

Wagertalk.com handicapper Teddy Sevransky, aka “Teddy Covers,” won his best bet in the Review-Journal last week on the Eagles (+2½) over the Bengals. He made the Raiders his best bet this week.

“I faded Cincy as a favorite in this space last week and I have no hesitation fading this struggling squad once again,” said Sevransky (@teddy_covers). “The Bengals aren’t primed for an in-season turnaround in 2024, while the Raiders effort is there every week. Expect a battle, not a blowout.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.