Sharp money moves Raiders to 3-point favorites over Panthers

In the biggest line move of Week 1, the Raiders are 3-point favorites over the Panthers on Sunday after the line opened at pick’em for the game at Carolina.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Raiders were favored in only three games this year when the lines on their inaugural season in Las Vegas were first posted at the city’s sportsbooks.

Now make that four.

In the biggest early line move of Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, the Raiders are 3-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after the line opened at pick’em for the game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sharp money pushed the line to 3 on Sunday at William Hill, where Carolina opened as a 1½-point favorite, and the line moved to 3 (-120) on Monday at most Las Vegas books.

“And it’s probably headed to 3½,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “If it went from 1½ to the other side 3, there’s definitely a sharp influence. It’s a combination of sharps and the public. They all like the Raiders.”

Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman also attributes some of the line move to injuries on Carolina, which could be without two starters in left guard Dennis Daley and cornerback Eli Apple.

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews doesn’t agree with the line move.

“Not really. I agree with the opening line,” he said. “A lot of people are very down on the Panthers.”

The Raiders also are favored in three home games at Allegiant Stadium: by 2 over Denver on Nov. 15, by 2½ over the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 17 and by 4 over Miami on Dec. 26 or 27.

Other line moves

— The Chiefs are down to 9-point favorites over the Texans after the line opened at 10½ in the NFL’s Thursday night opener.

— The Steelers are 6-point road favorites over the Giants on “Monday Night Football” after the line opened at 3½.

“People are very high on the Steelers,” Andrews said.

— The Broncos-Titans matchup on “Monday Night Football” is down to pick’em after Denver opened as a 2½-point favorite.

— The Seahawks are 2½-point favorites over the Falcons after the line opened at 1.

— The Lions are 3-point favorites over the Bears after the line opened at 1½.

“People are high on the Lions and getting off the Bears,” Andrews said.

— The Ravens are 7½-point favorites over the Browns after the line opened at 8½.

— The 49ers are 7-point favorites over the Cardinals after the line opened at 8.

— The Cowboys are 3-point favorites over the Rams after the line opened at 2 at multiple spots.

“The Cowboys are a very public side,” Andrews said.

