6-figure wager placed on Bills-Dolphins Thursday NFL game

Caesars Sportsbook took a six-figure wager on the NFL “Thursday Night Football” clash between the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) breaks a tackle attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) to score in the second half during an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

One Caesars Sportsbook bettor is backing the Miami Dolphins in a big way on “Thursday Night Football,” with a $110,000 wager to win $100,000.

The Dolphins were up to 2½-point home favorites (-120) over the Buffalo Bills overnight at Caesars after the six-figure wager was placed at -1½.

The Westgate SuperBook has the Dolphins at -2½ (-108) as part of its reduced juice on NFL sides this season. The South Point was at Miami -2. The consensus total was 49, with 48½ available at Boyd Gaming, Caesars and Circa Sports.

The Dolphins rallied to win their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 but failed to cover as 3½-point home favorites. The Bills also won but didn’t cover -6½ in a 34-28 home victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Buffalo has dominated the series recently, going 11-1, though only 7-5 against the spread.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill are co-favorites (+650) at the SuperBook to score the game’s first touchdown.

