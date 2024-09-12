6-figure wager placed on Bills-Dolphins Thursday NFL game
Caesars Sportsbook took a six-figure wager on the NFL “Thursday Night Football” clash between the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
One Caesars Sportsbook bettor is backing the Miami Dolphins in a big way on “Thursday Night Football,” with a $110,000 wager to win $100,000.
A bettor in MI bet $110K on the Miami Dolphins (-1.5) vs the Buffalo Bills Thursday night 🤯
The Dolphins were up to 2½-point home favorites (-120) over the Buffalo Bills overnight at Caesars after the six-figure wager was placed at -1½.
The Westgate SuperBook has the Dolphins at -2½ (-108) as part of its reduced juice on NFL sides this season. The South Point was at Miami -2. The consensus total was 49, with 48½ available at Boyd Gaming, Caesars and Circa Sports.
The Dolphins rallied to win their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 but failed to cover as 3½-point home favorites. The Bills also won but didn’t cover -6½ in a 34-28 home victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Buffalo has dominated the series recently, going 11-1, though only 7-5 against the spread.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill are co-favorites (+650) at the SuperBook to score the game’s first touchdown.
