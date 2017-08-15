Sports Betting Spotlight: Cincinnati Bengals 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Bengals’ season in the fifth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
The Bengals finished 6-9-1 last season, 7-9 against the spread and went under in 10 of their 16 games.
Cincinnati is led by quarterback Andy Dalton, receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert. Green and Eifert missed a combined 14 games last season, when the Bengals barely averaged 20 points per game (20.3), but are healthy again.
Cincinnati, which also added wide receiver John Ross and running back Joe Mixon through the draft, was one of only eight teams last season to allow less than 20 points per game (19.7).
The Bengals have the fourth-easiest schedule in the league, their 2017 season win total is 8.5 and they’re plus-135 to make the playoffs.
