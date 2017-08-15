Sports Betting Spotlight: Cincinnati Bengals 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Bengals’ season in the fifth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton looks to hand off the ball in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross practices before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, center, is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Clinton McDonald, right, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Bengals’ season in the fifth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

The Bengals finished 6-9-1 last season, 7-9 against the spread and went under in 10 of their 16 games.

Cincinnati is led by quarterback Andy Dalton, receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert. Green and Eifert missed a combined 14 games last season, when the Bengals barely averaged 20 points per game (20.3), but are healthy again.

Cincinnati, which also added wide receiver John Ross and running back Joe Mixon through the draft, was one of only eight teams last season to allow less than 20 points per game (19.7).

The Bengals have the fourth-easiest schedule in the league, their 2017 season win total is 8.5 and they’re plus-135 to make the playoffs.

2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*

Aug. 11: Pittsburg Steelers

Aug. 12: Tennessee Titans

Aug. 13: Indianapolis Colts

Aug. 14: Cleveland Browns

Aug. 15: Cincinnati Bengals

Aug. 16: Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 17: Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 18: Houston Texans

Aug. 19: Chicago Bears

Aug. 20: New Orleans Saints

Aug. 21: Atlanta Falcons

Aug. 22: Minnesota Vikings

Aug. 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug. 24: Carolina Panthers

Aug. 25: Detroit Lions

Aug. 26: Green Bay Packers

Aug. 27: San Francisco 49ers

Aug. 28: New York Giants

Aug. 29: Washington Redskins

Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys

Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals

Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders

Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills

Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs or New England Patriots

Sept. 7: Kansas City Chiefs or New England Patriots

Sept. 8: New York Jets

Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins

Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers or Denver Broncos

Sept. 11: Los Angeles Chargers or Denver Broncos

*Schedule is subject to change

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.