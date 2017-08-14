ad-fullscreen
Betting

Sports Betting Spotlight: Cleveland Browns 2017 season preview

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2017 - 4:58 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Browns’ season in the fourth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

The Browns had the worst record in the league last season both overall (1-15) and against the spread (4-12). Cleveland’s over-under mark was 8-8.

The Browns have started 26 different quarterbacks since 1999 and have four competing for the job in training camp in Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan.

Cleveland added top overall draft pick Myles Garrett to a defense that allowed 28.3 points per game last season. It was 31st in the league in scoring at 16.5 ppg.

The Browns will need to make big strides on both sides of the ball to top their win total of 4.5.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

 

