Betting

Sportsbook bashed for insensitive 9/11 sports bet

By Colin Salao AMG-TheStreet
September 11, 2023 - 12:38 pm
 

September 11 is always a somber day for the United States, but also a day to commemorate those who passed during the tragic terrorist attack in 2001.

But the sportsbook DraftKings seems to have stepped over the line by turning what should be a commemoration into a promotion.

DraftKings (DKNG) – Get Free Report released a themed sports betting parlay on their app titled “Never Forget” on Sunday, Sept. 10. The three-leg parlay has three New York City teams winning over their opponents on the 22-year anniversary of the terrorist attack.

Related: NFL kicks off with Chiefs-Lions matchup; gaming, rights deals in focus

The bet, which had odds at +651, had bettors choosing the MLB’s New York Mets over the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees over the Boston Red Sox, as well as the NFL’s New York Jets defeating the Buffalo Bills in their season opener.

DraftKings took down the bet on the morning of Sept. 11, and has since apologized in a statement to The Boston Globe.

“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11. We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected.”

More Sports Business:

People were not happy with DraftKings.

One user went as far as quoting DraftKings CEO and co-founder Jason Robins on X, calling him out after he put out a tweet congratulating Novak Djokovic for winning the US Open. Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam in New York.

