Sportsbook KOs betting on Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2020 - 1:15 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2020 - 8:29 pm

Betting on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. boxing match ended as quickly as one of Iron Mike’s fastest knockouts.

Tyson is returning to the ring to fight Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition scheduled for Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The Westgate sportsbook made the bout a pick’em Thursday morning, with each former world heavyweight champion listed at -110. But the book took the fight off the board Thursday afternoon after learning that there will be no judges, scoring or a winner declared.

Tyson (50-6), 54, has posted impressive workout videos on social media in recent months and expressed a desire to return to the ring for an exhibition match.

Jones (66-9), 51, last fought in February 2018, when he won a decision over Scott Sigmon.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

By / RJ

By / RJ

