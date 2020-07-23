Sportsbook KOs betting on Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight

The Westgate made the bout a pick’em Thursday morning, but took it off the board Thursday afternoon after learning that there will be no judges, scoring or a winner declared.

Mike Tyson is shown on Thursday, June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Boxer Roy Jones, Jr. performs a brief media workout in the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino Tuesday March 30, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Betting on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. boxing match ended as quickly as one of Iron Mike’s fastest knockouts.

Tyson is returning to the ring to fight Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition scheduled for Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The Westgate sportsbook made the bout a pick’em Thursday morning, with each former world heavyweight champion listed at -110. But the book took the fight off the board Thursday afternoon after learning that there will be no judges, scoring or a winner declared.

Tyson (50-6), 54, has posted impressive workout videos on social media in recent months and expressed a desire to return to the ring for an exhibition match.

Jones (66-9), 51, last fought in February 2018, when he won a decision over Scott Sigmon.

