Station Casinos posts lines on all 17 Raiders’ 2021 games

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden comes together on the sidelines with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The dates on the Raiders’ 2021 regular-season schedule have yet to be announced. But the lines on all 17 games are on the board and open for betting at Station Casinos sportsbooks.

Las Vegas is favored in six of nine home games at Allegiant Stadium and underdogs in all eight road games.

The Raiders are 10½-point underdogs at Kansas City and 7½-point home underdogs to the Chiefs. Their other 15 games feature point spreads of six or less, including nine that are three or less.

“A lot depends on what the sequence is going to be,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “But it’s fun to look at the opening lines and see where they go when the games are played.”

Based on their opponents’ winning percentage from last season (.527), the Raiders have the NFL’s seventh-toughest schedule.

Besides the Chiefs, Las Vegas faces five other teams that finished above .500 last season in the Colts, Browns, Steelers, Ravens and Dolphins.

The Raiders are +6 at Indianapolis, +5½ at Cleveland and +5 at Pittsburgh. They’re 4½-point home ‘dogs to Baltimore and 1-point home ‘dogs to Miami.

Las Vegas also is +3½ at the Los Angeles Chargers, +3 at Dallas, +2½ at the New York Giants and +2 at Denver.

The Raiders are favored by 4 over Cincinnati, 3 over Denver, 3 over Philadelphia, 2 over Chicago, 2 over the Chargers and 1½ over Washington.

Las Vegas finished 6-2 on the road last season and 4-2 in the AFC West, where it split the season series with Kansas City and covered both meetings. But it went only 2-6 at home en route to an 8-8 record (straight up and ATS).

“That’s really uncharacteristic for any team,” Esposito said. “Usually when you have success on the road and in your division, that should spell better than an 8-8 record.”

Station and William Hill also posted NFL season win totals. Las Vegas’ total is 7½ (Over -125) at Station and 8 (Under -135) at William Hill.

Last season, the Raiders made over bettors sweat their win total of 7½ after a 6-3 start. They didn’t eclipse the number until Week 17, when Darren Waller caught Derek Carr’s 2-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left to lift Las Vegas to a dramatic 32-31 victory at Denver.

Since Jon Gruden returned to coach the Silver and Black in 2018, the team has improved its record each year, from 4-12 to 7-9 to 8-8.

But the Raiders have faltered down the stretch, losing five of their last six games in 2019 and five of their last seven in 2020.

“Two things stand out for me,” Esposito said. “No. 1, they have to be able to win at home. Hopefully, having fans there will make that a tough place to play. And No. 2, they have to finish as strong as they start.”

