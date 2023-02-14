Super Bowl betting handle drops at Nevada sportsbooks

Scoring was up in the Super Bowl, but betting was down at Nevada sportsbooks for Sunday’s game, according to figures released Monday by the Gaming Control Board.

Kansas City Chiefs players and staff celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Scoring was up in the Super Bowl, but betting was down at Nevada sportsbooks for Sunday’s game.

A year after the books shattered the state record for Super Bowl betting handle with $179.8 million in wagers, they took $153.2 million in bets, $26.6 million less than last year, according to figures released Monday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The state’s 185 sportsbooks won $11.3 million on the game, a win percentage of 7.4.

The Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to win their second championship in four years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

