58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Super Bowl betting handle drops at Nevada sportsbooks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2023 - 6:07 pm
 
Kansas City Chiefs players and staff celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game agains ...
Kansas City Chiefs players and staff celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Scoring was up in the Super Bowl, but betting was down at Nevada sportsbooks for Sunday’s game.

A year after the books shattered the state record for Super Bowl betting handle with $179.8 million in wagers, they took $153.2 million in bets, $26.6 million less than last year, according to figures released Monday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The state’s 185 sportsbooks won $11.3 million on the game, a win percentage of 7.4.

The Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to win their second championship in four years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Finality comes with Carr refusing trade from Raiders
Graney: Finality comes with Carr refusing trade from Raiders
2
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
3
William Hill betting app still down Monday after Super Bowl
William Hill betting app still down Monday after Super Bowl
4
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad
U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST
Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl LVII — FULL LIST
Money ‘just keeps coming in on Chiefs,’ moving line on Super Bowl
Money ‘just keeps coming in on Chiefs,’ moving line on Super Bowl
Sharp bettors weigh in quickly on Super Bowl; two 6-figure wagers
Sharp bettors weigh in quickly on Super Bowl; two 6-figure wagers
Bettor wagers $540K on Cowboys-Bucs ‘MNF’ playoff game
Bettor wagers $540K on Cowboys-Bucs ‘MNF’ playoff game
Pro bettors, public at odds over Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game
Pro bettors, public at odds over Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game
Sharp bettors mostly back same side in Eagles-49ers game
Sharp bettors mostly back same side in Eagles-49ers game