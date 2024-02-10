40°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Super Bowl betting trends: Edges for side, total

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
February 10, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates his catch against the ...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates his catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Sunday

49ers (-2, 48) vs. Chiefs: San Francisco has won and covered its last five road games, but the 49ers were only 1-3 straight-up and against the spread against AFC opponents this season. Kansas City has won and covered four straight in the playoffs dating to last season, and the Chiefs are 4-0 ATS as underdogs this season, including two straight in the playoffs. Kansas City is on an 11-4-1 under run. Underdogs are on a 15-6 ATS run overall in Super Bowls (one game closed pick’em). Edge: Under and slight to Chiefs.

MOST READ
1
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
2
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
3
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
4
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
5
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58 — VIDEO
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Meet the 3 octogenarians who have never missed a Super Bowl
Meet the 3 octogenarians who have never missed a Super Bowl
Police ask residents to watch for ‘party houses’ during Super Bowl weekend
Police ask residents to watch for ‘party houses’ during Super Bowl weekend
Former Gorman star knew Texans were good early in season — VIDEO
Former Gorman star knew Texans were good early in season — VIDEO
Former Raiders punter wishes Antonio Pierce hired sooner —VIDEO
Former Raiders punter wishes Antonio Pierce hired sooner —VIDEO
LETTER: GOP all over the map on immigration
LETTER: GOP all over the map on immigration
LETTER: Culinary now complains about Allegiant Stadium
LETTER: Culinary now complains about Allegiant Stadium