Super Bowl betting trends: Edges for side, total

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates his catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Sunday

49ers (-2, 48) vs. Chiefs: San Francisco has won and covered its last five road games, but the 49ers were only 1-3 straight-up and against the spread against AFC opponents this season. Kansas City has won and covered four straight in the playoffs dating to last season, and the Chiefs are 4-0 ATS as underdogs this season, including two straight in the playoffs. Kansas City is on an 11-4-1 under run. Underdogs are on a 15-6 ATS run overall in Super Bowls (one game closed pick’em). Edge: Under and slight to Chiefs.