Betting

Thursday NFL preview: A game only bettors could love

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 6:05 am
 
Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) calls out a play during an NFL football game agains ...
Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) calls out a play during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Two of the NFL’s worst teams face off on “Thursday Night Football” when the Chicago Bears host the Carolina Panthers.

The Bears were consensus 3½-point home favorites overnight at Las Vegas sportsbooks, with many requiring bettors to lay a price of -120 or -115 to take the Panthers +3½. Boyd Gaming was at Bears -3 (-118).

The consensus total was 38½, with the South Point down to 38.

The Bears (2-7, 3-5-1 against the spread, 6-3 over/under) covered last week as 8½-point road underdogs in a 24-17 loss to New Orleans. Tyson Bagent remains the starting quarterback for Chicago in place of the injured Justin Fields.

The Panthers (1-7, 1-6-1 ATS, 3-5 over/under) lost 27-13 to Indianapolis last week as 1½-point home underdogs. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

