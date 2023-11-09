Thursday NFL preview: A game only bettors could love

Two of the NFL’s worst teams face off on “Thursday Night Football” when the Chicago Bears host the Carolina Panthers. The Bears are favored at home.

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) calls out a play during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

The Bears were consensus 3½-point home favorites overnight at Las Vegas sportsbooks, with many requiring bettors to lay a price of -120 or -115 to take the Panthers +3½. Boyd Gaming was at Bears -3 (-118).

The consensus total was 38½, with the South Point down to 38.

The Bears (2-7, 3-5-1 against the spread, 6-3 over/under) covered last week as 8½-point road underdogs in a 24-17 loss to New Orleans. Tyson Bagent remains the starting quarterback for Chicago in place of the injured Justin Fields.

The Panthers (1-7, 1-6-1 ATS, 3-5 over/under) lost 27-13 to Indianapolis last week as 1½-point home underdogs. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

