Tiger Woods’ Masters win earns first-time sports bettor $1.19M

James Adducci bet $85K on Tiger Woods to win the Masters. Adducci won $1.19M from William Hill and collected Monday at SLS Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

William Hill CEO Joe Asher, stands with big winner James Adducci of Wisconsin and SLS General Manager Paul Hobson on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. Adducci waged $85,000 and received a $1,190,000 winning payout from the William Hill Sports Book at the SLS having bet on Tiger Woods to win the Masters. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

James Adducci of Wisconsin shows off his $1,190,000 winning payout tickets from the William Hill Sports Book at the SLS having bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods to win the Masters, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

James Adducci of Wisconsin cashes in his $1,190,000 winning payout tickets from the William Hill Sports Book at the SLS having bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods to win the Masters, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

James Adducci of Wisconsin speaks about his $1,190,000 winning payout from the William Hill Sports Book at the SLS having wagered $85,000 on Tiger Woods to win the Masters, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Customers place their wagers at the William Hill Sports Book at the SLS on Monday, April 15, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

While the sports world celebrated Tiger Woods’ Masters victory on Sunday, a first-time bettor from Wisconsin had more than a million reasons to cheer as well.

Woods earned a record $2,070,000 payout with a one-stroke victory over Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

James Adducci won a record $1.19 million, the largest single golf ticket in William Hill’s history in the U.S.

The 39-year-old Adducci placed $85,000 on Woods to win the Masters at 14-1 odds. Woods, who had not won in Augusta since 2005 nor a major since 2008, captured his fifth green jacket, his first major tournament victory since 2008.

Adducci picked up his $1.275 million check Monday at SLS Las Vegas from Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US, and Paul Hobson, SLS general manager.

“This is a story for the ages,” Asher said. “Tiger climbs back to the top, and a guy from Wisconsin, on his first sports bet ever, wins over a $1 million betting on him. We congratulate both James and Tiger on their epic wins.”

Adducci said he flew to Las Vegas on the morning of April 9 to bet on Woods to make his first-ever sports wager before flying right back to the Midwest.

“Golf was so special for my dad and I,” Adducci said. “To see Tiger win a major tournament for the first time in front of his kids meant a lot to me.”

