Two $500K bets made on Ohio State over Alabama to win $1.3M each

Less than an hour before kickoff, a William Hill bettor in Las Vegas made a $515,000 money-line wager to win $1.39 million on the Buckeyes (+270).

Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning forces a fumble by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Las Vegas bettors placed a pair of half-million dollar wagers on Ohio State over Alabama in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game.

A BetMGM gambler made a $500,000 money-line bet to win $1.3 million on Ohio State (+260).

The Crimson Tide closed as consensus 9½-point favorites over the Buckeyes after the line shot up Monday from -8.

