UNLV’s betting odds to make CFP improve; Rebels top team against spread

UNLV’s chances to make the College Football Playoff improved to 12-1 at BetMGM sportsbook after the Rebels upset Kansas for their first 3-0 start in 40 years.

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) looks to pass against Kansas in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) runs with the ball against Kansas in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

UNLV was a 40-1 long shot before the season started to make the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Rebels’ chances to make the CFP improved to 12-1 at BetMGM sportsbook after they upset Kansas on the road Friday for their first 3-0 start in 40 years.

The playoff field will feature the five highest-ranked conference champions — almost certainly the Power Four winners and top Group of Five champ — and the seven highest-ranked remaining teams.

UNLV, nationally ranked for the first time ever at No. 25 in the USA Today coaches poll, is the fifth favorite from the Group of Five to make the playoffs.

Boise State and Liberty are the +350 co-favorites at BetMGM, followed by Memphis at +475 and Texas State at 10-1.

Boise State is the clear +280 Group of Five favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Memphis at 4-1, Liberty at +425, Texas State at +750 and UNLV at 10-1.

The Rebels have a bye this week, followed by back-to-back home games against Fresno State and Syracuse. The Rebels will host Boise State on Oct. 25 in a rematch of last season’s Mountain West conference championship game, won 44-20 by the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

“I’m a (UNR) fan, so it pains me to say it, but they are looking good,” Caesars Sportsbook head of football Joey Feazel said of the Rebels. “They’ve got a ways to go, but they’re looking good.”

UNLV upset the Jayhawks 23-20 as a 9-point underdog to avenge last season’s 49-36 loss to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

“We had a guy bet Kansas minus the points for six figures, so that was a good decision for us,” MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said.

The Rebels are 700-1 at Circa Sports to win the national title.

Rebels reward bettors

UNLV is 12-5 under coach Barry Odom and 13-4 against the spread, the best ATS record in the country in that span.

The Rebels are one of 16 teams with a 3-0 ATS record this season. The others are Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, Central Florida, Eastern Michigan, Memphis, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Pitt, San Jose State, South Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Washington State.

“Last year, during the regular season, they were the best team against the point spread most of the year, and they’re doing it again this year,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Odom is doing a phenomenal job.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.