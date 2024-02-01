52°F
UPDATE: Station Casinos posts full Super Bowl 58 prop bets packet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 7:02 pm
 
Updated February 3, 2024 - 1:03 pm
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs during the NFC Championship NFL ...
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Station Casinos has posted its full 28-page packet of prop bets for the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Here is the entire menu of more than 400 props.

2024 Pro Fb Champ Game & Props by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

Taylor Swift, left, and Donna Kelce watch the Kansas City Chiefs receive the Lamar Hunt trophey ...
A Super Bowl ‘prop’ bet like no other
By / RJ

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift on the field after the Super Bowl in Las Vegas? According to reports, “Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

