Venue change causes Vikings-Rams line move; pro bettor picks side

The Vikings are 2½-point favorites over the Rams in Monday’s NFL wild-card playoff game in Arizona. Minnesota was a 1-point favorite before the game moved locations.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) gets set to run a play against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

The Vikings were 1-point favorites over the Rams in Monday's NFL wild-card playoff game when it was scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The betting line moved when the NFL announced Thursday it was moving the “Monday Night Football” matchup to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Cardinals, because of the wildfires that have ravaged the Los Angeles area.

Minnesota is now a consensus 2½-point favorite over Los Angeles, and the consensus total is 48.

“We were Vikings -1. Given the change in home field, we had the Rams’ home-field (advantage) between 1 and 1½ points. We moved to -2½ Vikings after the heartbreaking circumstances of the venue change,” Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said in an email.

Bettors that placed wagers before the venue change should check sportsbooks’ house rules for action or a refund.

The Rams upset the Vikings 30-20 on Oct. 24 as 2½-point home underdogs. Minnesota won its next nine games, going 6-2-1 against the spread, before losing its season finale 31-9 at Detroit.

Los Angeles started the season 1-4 before winning nine of its next 11 games to clinch the NFC West title. The Rams sat several key starters in their 30-25 loss to the Seahawks in Week 18.

“It’s really a tough spot for the Rams, when you consider they won their division and didn’t get their home playoff game,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “A lot of money has come in on Minnesota since the location change. I do expect us to be rooting for the Rams.

“I already thought there would be a lot of Minnesota fans in LA. Now, it might be even worse for the Rams going down to Arizona.”

Best bet

Pro sports bettor Cris Zeniuk hit his best bet in the Review-Journal last week on the Lions. He’s banking on the Vikings (14-3, 11-5-1 ATS) to bounce back with a win and cover over the Rams (10-7, 9-8 ATS).

“I felt solidly the Lions would beat them, but I think it was a difficult setup. Speaking of a difficult setup, the Rams already beat these guys 30-20, why not a repeat?” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “It was a short week road game for Minnesota, and (the Rams) sprung (wide receiver) Puka Nacua into the lineup by surprise, leaving (the Vikings) unprepared and naked on defensive coverages.

“The Vikings will be prepared this time, still stinging from ‘Sunday Night Football.’ (Los Angeles quarterback Matthew) Stafford seems to be showing a bit of age this season, and the metrics show the Rams need the perfect game to stand a chance. It’s not coming.”

Los Angeles is on an 8-5 under run.

