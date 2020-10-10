Weekend best bets: Colts defense should shut down Browns

The Colts and Browns each lost their opener before winning three straight. Indianapolis leads the NFL in scoring defense (14 points per game) and interceptions (seven).

Chicago Bears' Anthony Miller (17) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts' Khari Willis (37) and Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws while being pressured by Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks (96) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Josh Woods (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) looks to pass the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jordan Glasgow (59) tips the punt of Chicago Bears punter Pat O'Donnell (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The Colts and Browns each lost their season opener before running off three straight wins. One team will make it four in a row when Indianapolis and Cleveland square off in Sunday’s only matchup of winning teams.

Handicapper Mark Franco has been on a hot streak of his own, going 4-1 ATS in four consecutive weeks for a contest-best 16-4 ATS record (80 percent) in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge.

Franco’s best bet this week is Indianapolis, a 1-point road favorite.

“Indy has not played anyone worthwhile yet, but the Browns are really banged up,” said Franco (FrancoSports.com). “Running back Nick Chubb is on the IR, and Kareem Hunt has been limited in practice. That will put extra pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield.”

The Colts lead the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 14 points per game, and interceptions (seven).

“Look for the Colts to do enough on offense behind QB Philip Rivers, who is completing nearly 73 percent of his passes and spreading the wealth among a deep receiving corps,” Franco said. “If Rivers doesn’t make big mistakes, the Colts will get their points.”

Cardinals (-7) over JETS

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw likes Arizona over New York, though he bet the Cardinals at -6.

The Jets (0-4), who will start Joe Flacco in place of injured QB Sam Darnold, are one of four winless teams and are 0-4 ATS. New York is 30th in scoring defense (32.8 ppg).

“It’s more of a play against the Jets than anything else,” Whitelaw said. “I don’t think there’s any difference between Flacco and Darnold. They’re both bad.

“The Jets just seem like they’re in disarray. Their defense is going to have a very difficult time with a scrambling quarterback like Kyler Murray.”

Jaguars (+5½) over TEXANS

The Westgate and South Point took sharp action on Jacksonville after Houston opened as a 6½-point favorite in its first game since coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired.

Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons bet on the Jaguars at +6½, in part, because Romeo Crennel is the interim coach. Crennel has a 28-55 career record as a head coach.

“He’s one of the worst head coaches ever, and now you’re asking him to cover a big number. Bet against Houston and take your shot,” Salmons said. “Jacksonville should score some points against Houston and have a decent shot to win that game.”

Sharp plays

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray has shared the book’s sharp plays each week with the Review-Journal. They went 3-1 ATS last week and are 11-4-2 ATS this season.

This week’s plays are Mississippi State (+3) over Kentucky, Marshall (-6½) over Western Kentucky and Pittsburgh (-5) over Boston College (though numbers have changed).

Mississippi State (+3) over KENTUCKY

Marshall (-7) over WESTERN KENTUCKY

Salmons also likes the Thundering Herd and Bulldogs, who lost to Arkansas last week after a season-opening upset of Louisiana State.

“It was a bad loss, but I like Mike Leach as a coach and I think they’ll bounce back in this game,” Salmons said. “Marshall switched quarterbacks this year, and the kid who’s playing is really good. Marshall has got so much speed on offense and defense.

“I was really high on Western Kentucky going into this year, but they’re way down.”

Middle Tennessee State (+6) over FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

Dana Lane leads the RJ College Football Challenge with a 16-3-1 ATS record (84.2 percent). He likes the Blue Raiders despite their 0-4 record.

“Quarterback Asher O’Hara is starting to play up to the potential that most experts had for him,” said Lane (@DanaLaneSports). “The key for the Blue Raiders is limiting turnovers that have plagued them for much of the season. But if Liberty can put up 36 points on the Golden Panthers, then I expect O’Hara and Middle Tennessee to exceed that.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.