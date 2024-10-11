90°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Will QB questions impact betting line on Steelers-Raiders?

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) makes a throw against the Denver Broncos during the se ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) makes a throw against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
This combination photo shows Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a ...
Trump extends lead over Harris in election betting odds
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) dives for the end zone in front of Pittsburgh Steel ...
NFL betting trends — Week 6: Edge for Steelers-Raiders
Casino owner Derek Stevens points to the display at the Circa Sportsbook on Monday, Oct. 19, 20 ...
Circa eyeing new states for sports betting app; California site next?
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates his interception of Raiders quarterback ...
NFL best bets: Pro bettors, handicappers try to extend 15-2-1 ATS run
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2024 - 12:13 pm
 

The Raiders and Steelers have quarterback questions entering Sunday’s matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

But the Raiders replacing Gardner Minshew with Aidan O’Connell has not impacted the point spread. Neither has the news that Russell Wilson is expected to be active for the first time this season and serve as a backup to Steelers starter Justin Fields.

Pittsburgh has remained a 3-point favorite all week.

“We’re at 3. Very little action on the game. Never moved,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said Friday. “As of now, I don’t think either quarterback change would move the number.”

Circa sportsbook risk manager Dylan Sullivan said there isn’t a big difference between Minshew and O’Connell. He’s heard differing opinions on Wilson and Fields.

“I’ve had some respected people say they think Wilson is a downgrade, and others think he is an upgrade,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think there’s a big difference, but the upside is with Wilson.

“If he ends up playing, it should create some opinions on both sides of that game.”

The total is the second-lowest on the board at 36½ after it opened at 36.

“It’s funny, but with the announcement of O’Connell, it actually ticked up a half point,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Steelers haven’t mustered a whole lot of offense under Justin Fields, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see a change. And I think the Raiders needed a change as well.”

The Raiders are 22nd in the NFL in scoring offense with 19.2 points per game, and the Steelers are 26th (18.4 ppg). Pittsburgh is tied for second in scoring defense, allowing 14.6 ppg, and the Raiders are 28th (26.2 ppg).

The Steelers are -165 on the money line and the Raiders +145.

Action on the game also has been relatively light at Station Sports.

“At this point, we’ve seen a little more money come in on the Raiders,” Esposito said. “Based on early indications, we might need the Steelers in the game.”

Las Vegas sportsbooks were on the right side of the first four Raiders games before taking a loss on the hometown team in last week’s 34-18 defeat at Denver.

The Raiders (2-3, 2-3 ATS) have alternated losses and wins this season, straight up and against the spread. They lost their season opener at the Chargers before upsetting the Ravens on the road. They then lost their home opener to the Panthers before beating the Browns. They followed with the blowout loss to the Broncos.

The Raiders again will be without star wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is out indefinitely following surgery for a fractured foot.

“The Raiders are really banged up, and if Wilkins is out for the year, that’s just a huge loss on that defensive line,” Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said.

The Steelers (3-2, 3-2 ATS) won their first three games over the Falcons, Broncos and Chargers before losing their past two to the Colts and Cowboys.

“If you put a gun to my head, I would bet the Steelers,” said professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw, who doesn’t have a wager on the game. “The Raiders seem to be in a little disarray.”

Pittsburgh, 4-1 to the under this season, has won and covered against the Raiders in each of the past two years, prevailing 23-18 last season at Allegiant.

“Steelers fans travel well,” Esposito said. “My guess is there’s going to be as much black and gold in the stadium Sunday as there will be black and silver.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
(Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)
5 of the biggest sports parlay wins of all time
By Mike Taylor Stacker.com

Get a taste of this special corner of the sports betting world with a list of five of the biggest sports parlay wins of all time, detailing the ins and outs of jackpots worth millions of dollars.

MORE STORIES