Will QB questions impact betting line on Steelers-Raiders?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-point favorites over the Raiders in Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium, and the total is the second-lowest on the board.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) makes a throw against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders and Steelers have quarterback questions entering Sunday’s matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

But the Raiders replacing Gardner Minshew with Aidan O’Connell has not impacted the point spread. Neither has the news that Russell Wilson is expected to be active for the first time this season and serve as a backup to Steelers starter Justin Fields.

Pittsburgh has remained a 3-point favorite all week.

“We’re at 3. Very little action on the game. Never moved,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said Friday. “As of now, I don’t think either quarterback change would move the number.”

Circa sportsbook risk manager Dylan Sullivan said there isn’t a big difference between Minshew and O’Connell. He’s heard differing opinions on Wilson and Fields.

“I’ve had some respected people say they think Wilson is a downgrade, and others think he is an upgrade,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think there’s a big difference, but the upside is with Wilson.

“If he ends up playing, it should create some opinions on both sides of that game.”

The total is the second-lowest on the board at 36½ after it opened at 36.

“It’s funny, but with the announcement of O’Connell, it actually ticked up a half point,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Steelers haven’t mustered a whole lot of offense under Justin Fields, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see a change. And I think the Raiders needed a change as well.”

The Raiders are 22nd in the NFL in scoring offense with 19.2 points per game, and the Steelers are 26th (18.4 ppg). Pittsburgh is tied for second in scoring defense, allowing 14.6 ppg, and the Raiders are 28th (26.2 ppg).

The Steelers are -165 on the money line and the Raiders +145.

Action on the game also has been relatively light at Station Sports.

“At this point, we’ve seen a little more money come in on the Raiders,” Esposito said. “Based on early indications, we might need the Steelers in the game.”

Las Vegas sportsbooks were on the right side of the first four Raiders games before taking a loss on the hometown team in last week’s 34-18 defeat at Denver.

The Raiders (2-3, 2-3 ATS) have alternated losses and wins this season, straight up and against the spread. They lost their season opener at the Chargers before upsetting the Ravens on the road. They then lost their home opener to the Panthers before beating the Browns. They followed with the blowout loss to the Broncos.

The Raiders again will be without star wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is out indefinitely following surgery for a fractured foot.

“The Raiders are really banged up, and if Wilkins is out for the year, that’s just a huge loss on that defensive line,” Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said.

The Steelers (3-2, 3-2 ATS) won their first three games over the Falcons, Broncos and Chargers before losing their past two to the Colts and Cowboys.

“If you put a gun to my head, I would bet the Steelers,” said professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw, who doesn’t have a wager on the game. “The Raiders seem to be in a little disarray.”

Pittsburgh, 4-1 to the under this season, has won and covered against the Raiders in each of the past two years, prevailing 23-18 last season at Allegiant.

“Steelers fans travel well,” Esposito said. “My guess is there’s going to be as much black and gold in the stadium Sunday as there will be black and silver.”

Anytime touchdown scorer

At Westgate SuperBook

Alexander Mattison +125

Najee Harris +155

George Pickens +185

Justin Fields +235

Brock Bowers +250

Jakobi Meyers +275

Pat Freiermuth +325

Ameer Abdullah +325

Tre Tucker +350

Steelers defense/special teams 5-1

Raiders defense/special teams 6-1

Calvin Austin III 7-1

Darnell Washington 9-1

Aidan O'Connell 10-1