Raiders News

Raiders standout defensive lineman out indefinitely with foot injury

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) answers a media question following practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 04, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
October 8, 2024 - 3:41 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2024 - 3:42 pm

The Raiders have been dealt a major blow to their defensive line.

Christian Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the team in March, will be out indefinitely after suffering a serious foot injury Sunday.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Wilkins has undergone surgery to correct a Jones Fracture injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X..

