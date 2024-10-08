Raiders standout defensive lineman out indefinitely with foot injury

The Raiders’ marquee free-agent signing this offseason suffered a foot injury Sunday that will keep him out indefinitely.

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94)

The Raiders have been dealt a major blow to their defensive line.

Christian Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the team in March, will be out indefinitely after suffering a serious foot injury Sunday.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Wilkins has undergone surgery to correct a Jones Fracture injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

