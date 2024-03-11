67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders make defensive line splash by adding Dolphins tackle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2024 - 10:29 am
 
Updated March 11, 2024 - 10:36 am
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown #77 blocks Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Chris ...
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown #77 blocks Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins #94 during the second quarter in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacob ...
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) leaps to celebrate a tackle during the firs ...
Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) leaps to celebrate a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Willfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back ...
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey blocks Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilki ...
Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey blocks Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins speaks at a news conference after an NFL wild ...
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins speaks at a news conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Raiders agreed to contract terms with veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Monday.

Wilkin’s deal is for four years and is worth $110 million, including $84.7 million in guarantees. The contract can become official Wednesday.

Wilkins, 28, has played his entire career with the Dolphins. He is coming off a season in which he had a career-high nine sacks to go along with 65 tackles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Who is on Pierce’s first Raiders coaching staff?
Who is on Pierce’s first Raiders coaching staff?
Raiders quarterback suspended 2 games by NFL, affecting contract
Raiders quarterback suspended 2 games by NFL, affecting contract
Pierce says Raiders ready to hunt QB upgrade: ‘Everybody has a price’
Pierce says Raiders ready to hunt QB upgrade: ‘Everybody has a price’
Raiders head to scouting combine with all eyes on QBs
Raiders head to scouting combine with all eyes on QBs
Raiders release veteran defensive tackle
Raiders release veteran defensive tackle
Raiders release veteran QB before start of NFL free agency
Raiders release veteran QB before start of NFL free agency