Raiders make defensive line splash by adding Dolphins tackle

The Raiders added an impact piece on their defensive line Monday, agreeing to terms with a defensive tackle from the Miami Dolphins.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown #77 blocks Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins #94 during the second quarter in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) leaps to celebrate a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Willfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey blocks Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins speaks at a news conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Raiders agreed to contract terms with veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Monday.

Wilkin’s deal is for four years and is worth $110 million, including $84.7 million in guarantees. The contract can become official Wednesday.

Wilkins, 28, has played his entire career with the Dolphins. He is coming off a season in which he had a career-high nine sacks to go along with 65 tackles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.