Raiders make defensive line splash by adding Dolphins tackle
The Raiders added an impact piece on their defensive line Monday, agreeing to terms with a defensive tackle from the Miami Dolphins.
The Raiders agreed to contract terms with veteran defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on Monday.
Wilkin’s deal is for four years and is worth $110 million, including $84.7 million in guarantees. The contract can become official Wednesday.
Wilkins, 28, has played his entire career with the Dolphins. He is coming off a season in which he had a career-high nine sacks to go along with 65 tackles.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
