William Hill betting app still down 2 days after Super Bowl

Two days after the app went down during the Super Bowl, the William Hill and Caesars Sportsbook mobile sports betting apps in Nevada were still down Tuesday.

Two days after the William Hill and Caesars Sportsbook’s mobile sports betting apps in Nevada went down during the Super Bowl, they were still down Tuesday.

Caesars Entertainment sent a statement to the Review-Journal on Tuesday morning and William Hill sportsbook emailed its customers virtually the same statement in an update on the app.

“Towards the end of the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII, our William Hill Nevada sports betting platform experienced an unforeseen technical issue that took our Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill and William Hill Nevada apps and our retail sportsbooks offline,” said Kate Whiteley, Caesars Entertainment vice president of corporate communications and production, in an email to the RJ.

“Since then, the team has been aggressively working to bring the platform back to full functionality as quickly as possible. We have pinpointed the cause of the system failure and are now working through the resolution with all of our available resources.

“Unfortunately, as can occur when dealing with a complex, real-time data system, this has taken longer than we had hoped or expected. We sincerely apologize for the frustration and inconvenience it’s caused our valued customers.”

“While we move as expeditiously as possible, we also do so with an abundance of caution to ensure that we do not exacerbate or repeat the issue and that when we bring the platform back up, it stays up.”

The Caesars Sportsbook app in Nevada uses the William Hill platform, which is different from the Caesars Sportsbook app available in the rest of the country.

“Caesars Entertainment and William Hill are committed to Nevada and our customers. For the past year, we have been working on bringing our new, state-of-the-art sports betting platform to the market,” Whiteley said. “With Nevada being our longest tenured state, it is important that our new platform is battle-tested. As we roll that system out across the country, it performed very well during the Super Bowl. We look forward to bringing it to Nevada as soon as possible.

“Meantime, our retail sportsbooks are currently back up and operating, and we are focused on resolving and restoring the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill and William Hill Nevada apps. We are deeply sorry for the impact this issue has had on our customers and are grateful for their continued patience. We will provide additional updates on the William Hill Nevada Twitter account, @WilliamHillUS.”

In response to the lack of access to the apps, bettors posted hundreds of angry comments on Twitter.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said in a statement Monday that it is “aware of the issue and board agents from the Enforcement and Technology Division are investigating the matter.”

