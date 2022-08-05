World Series of Poker Online returning

The WSOP Online will feature official gold bracelet tournaments on WSOP.com in the U.S. from Sept. 10 to Oct. 18 and on GGPoker for international territories starting Aug. 14.

The World Series of Poker Online is back for the third consecutive year.

Billed as the world’s largest online poker festival, it will feature official gold bracelet tournaments on WSOP.com in the United States from Sept. 10 to Oct. 18 and on GGPoker for players outside the U.S. from Aug. 14 to Sept. 27 (the WSOP awards trophy bracelets for its tournament victories).

Each bracelet winner from WSOP Online, both international and domestic, will earn a seat at the Tournament of Champions during the 2023 WSOP in Las Vegas.

The 53rd annual WSOP, which wrapped up in late July at Bally’s and Paris, was the first to take place on the Strip and awarded $347.9 million in prize money to 197,626 entrants.

“No one wanted to see this year’s WSOP come to an end,” WSOP executive director Ty Stewart said. “However, in many ways, the return of WSOP Online is even more exciting. Together with GGPoker, we have a clear vision to make this festival annually the biggest deal in online poker so that the WSOP offers players the marquee event in both live and online poker each year.”

The WSOP Online was created in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, giving players an outlet when live poker was mostly shut down across the country.

The U.S. portion of the WSOP Online features 33 bracelet events on WSOP.com. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play, but they don’t have to be residents.

Also, this year’s U.S. action will expand for the first time to Michigan and Pennsylvania. There will be six weekly bracelet tournaments for players physically located in each state.

Buy-ins range from $365 to $10,000 with WSOP.com’s $1,000 No-limit Hold’em Online Championship set for Oct. 16 and open to players in all four U.S. markets.

The U.S. portion of the WSOP Online will start Sept. 10 with a $400 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Series Kick-Off event.

Because of America’s online poker laws, the world can’t play together. So an international version of the WSOP Online again will be held on GGPoker, which will offer 33 bracelet events with buy-ins ranging from $100 to $10,000.

The highlight of the international portion of the event is the $5,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, aka the WSOP Online Main Event, which features a $20 million prize pool guarantee.

“Online bracelets are just as prestigious as live tournament bracelets,” said six-time WSOP bracelet winner Daniel Negreanu, a global ambassador for GGPoker. “I’m glad that we’re creating a new tradition to celebrate the online game, and I’m striving to add my first WSOP Online bracelet to my collection.”

