WynnBET bettor wins $105K on $25 NFL parlay

The gambler picked all 14 NFL Sunday winners — at 4,200-1 odds — including five underdogs in the Titans (+230), Raiders (+210), Ravens (+170), Panthers (+150) and Cowboys (+140).

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a sideline pass with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) defending in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A WynnBET bettor turned $25 into $105,005 on Sunday after hitting a 14-team NFL money-line parlay.

The Arizona gambler correctly picked all 14 NFL winners — at 4,200-1 odds — including five underdogs in the Raiders (+210), Tennessee Titans (+230), Baltimore Ravens (+170), Carolina Panthers (+150) and Dallas Cowboys (+140).

The other winners were the Chicago Bears (-130), San Francisco 49ers (-160), Buffalo Bills (-185), Los Angeles Rams (-195), Arizona Cardinals (-195), New England Patriots (-255), Denver Broncos (-265), Cleveland Browns (-690) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-720).

The Cardinals, and the bettor, escaped with a 34-33 win over the Vikings when Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal attempt with four seconds left. Joseph also missed an extra point.

The money line is the odds on a team to win a game, regardless of the point spread.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.