WynnBET bettor wins $105K on $25 NFL parlay
The Arizona gambler correctly picked all 14 NFL winners — at 4,200-1 odds — including five underdogs in the Raiders (+210), Tennessee Titans (+230), Baltimore Ravens (+170), Carolina Panthers (+150) and Dallas Cowboys (+140).
The other winners were the Chicago Bears (-130), San Francisco 49ers (-160), Buffalo Bills (-185), Los Angeles Rams (-195), Arizona Cardinals (-195), New England Patriots (-255), Denver Broncos (-265), Cleveland Browns (-690) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-720).
The Cardinals, and the bettor, escaped with a 34-33 win over the Vikings when Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal attempt with four seconds left. Joseph also missed an extra point.
The money line is the odds on a team to win a game, regardless of the point spread.
