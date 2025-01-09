Could Las Vegas host college football championship game?

The USC Trojans celebrate their win over the Texas A&M Aggies following their Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas could move a step closer to hosting a future College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Next week’s Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board meeting agenda calls for the board of directors’ approval of hosting a college football championship game, should one be offered to the city.

The item scheduled to be discussed Tuesday includes the convention authority’s agreement with College Football Playoff officials authorizing the tourism agency to spend up to $40 million and approving Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, to execute all agreements and grant awards required to meet the request for proposals by the College Football Playoff. The budgeted amount includes an initial $25 million and a $15 million contingency.

The expenses would go toward game management and event goods and services, marketing and advertising, event permits, team practice sites and facilities and law enforcement, security, and emergency response services.

The convention authority would collaborate with federal, state, and local officials and community groups to fulfill the Championship Game obligations, according to the agenda backup material.

Last year Hill said the tourism agency was pursuing the 2027 championship to be held at Allegiant Stadium. At the time, Hill said Las Vegas wasn’t yet considered a lock to host that year’s game. The agenda item does not include details of when the college football title game could be hosted in Sin City.

The new 12-team College Football Playoff format debuted this year, which consists of the first round, which is held at the home stadium of the highest ranked team. The quarterfinals which are split between four neutral site bowl games, the semifinals which are split between a pair of neutral site bowl games and the championship game, held at a neutral site.

This year’s championship game is being held Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the 2026 championship game slated for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Allegiant Stadium is no stranger to hosting major events, with the more than four-year-old, $2 billion facility already having hosted the Super Bowl last year. The site will host WWE’s WrestleMania this year and is scheduled to host the 2028 men’s NCAA men’s basketball Final Four.

