In the third episode of the Fantasy Outlaws, the Review-Journal’s Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Ed Graney talk about who to pick up from the waiver wire and who to start and who to sit for Week 2 in the NFL.

In the third episode of the Fantasy Outlaws, the Review-Journal’s Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Ed Graney talk about who to pick up from the waiver wire and who to start and who to sit for Week 2 in the NFL.

Check out the video above.