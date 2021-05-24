Henderson indoor football team will have Knight-themed name

As co-owner Bill Foley previously noted, it appears the recently announced Indoor Football League expansion team will have a Knight-themed name.

Golden Knights CEO Bill Foley speaks to the media at an event to announce that the Golden Knights have purchased an expansion franchise from the Indoor Football League at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A group with the Golden Knights’ City National Arena’s address tied to it filed to trademark three names linked to professional football games.

WFCB, LLC Corporation Nevada—which could be a mix of the initials of the team’s two owners’ names, William Foley of the Knights and Chuck Brennan, Dollar Loan Center founder, filed to trademark the Vegas Knightmares, the Vegas Neon Knights and the Vegas Knight Hawks.

The Nighthawks was also a name that was trademarked ahead of the Golden Knights being announced as the name of Las Vegas’ NHL franchise. Additionally, the Neon Nights was also a hotly rumored to be in play for the name of the franchise at the time.

At an event earlier this month announcing the IFL expansion team, Foley noted the team would have a Knights tie-in to it.

“It’s going to be connected to the Knights,” Foley said. “It will not be the Rat Pack.”

Foley further went on to say the name, logo and the team colors had already been chosen, but they were waiting to have team gear ready before the official announcement was made.

The IFL franchise is slated to play in the under construction Dollar Loan Center in Henderson beginning in 2022.

Whatever the team is named, Foley said he envisions the team doing well in the 6,000-seat arena, where the American Hockey League franchise the Henderson Silver Knights will also call home, in the Green Valley Ranch area of Henderson.

“We’re not going to be expensive. These tickets are going to be inexpensive and family oriented,” Foley said. “They’re going to be great for families in Henderson, to be able to walk in from right over there (The District at Green Valley Ranch) and to be able to go to a game. I bet we sellout every game. I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.”

