Coach Prime, Colorado could make appearance in Las Vegas Bowl

Week 6 of the college football season wasn’t kind to the SEC with three top-10 teams losing. That caused a shakeup in the projections for the Las Vegas Bowl.

Pac-12 lives on — for now — with Las Vegas Bowl deal

Which teams are in Las Vegas Bowl mix after Week 4?

New SEC team emerges in latest Las Vegas Bowl projection after upset

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Week 6 of the college football season wasn’t kind to the SEC. Three of the conference’s teams in The Associated Press’ Top 25 poll lost.

That caused a shakeup in this week’s projections for the Las Vegas Bowl.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium and will feature a team from the current/former Pac-12 Conference against a representative from the SEC.

Projection: Colorado vs. Oklahoma

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders spent his bye week at the Aces game Friday, and ESPN.com and USA Today expect him and the rest of his Colorado teammates to return to Las Vegas during bowl season.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes (4-1) carry a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s home game against No. 18 Kansas State.

Also in the mix from the current/former Pac-12 are Arizona, Washington and Washington State.

No. 18 Oklahoma (4-1) — the Sooners, Wildcats and Indiana share the ranking — also had the week off following its 27-21 come-from-behind win over Auburn on Sept. 28.

Oklahoma has a chance to climb the national rankings with a victory Saturday over No. 1 Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

Other SEC teams being projected to go to the Las Vegas Bowl are Arkansas, Kentucky and South Carolina.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.