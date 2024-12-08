Las Vegas Bowl brings ex-UNLV quarterback back to face SEC team

Teams from the Big Ten and SEC will meet in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.

Familiar face could return to town for 2024 Las Vegas Bowl

The trophy for the Las Vegas Bowl is on display before the announcement of this year's matchup Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at the Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava, left, is sacked by Notre Dame defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

USC and Texas A&M will meet in the Las Vegas Bowl at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.

The matchup brings former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava back to Las Vegas with USC (6-6). Maiava transferred to the Trojans after being named Mountain West freshman of the year last season while leading the Rebels to the conference title game.

USC is in its first year in the Big Ten but satisfies the Las Vegas Bowl’s tie-in with former Pac-12 teams.

Texas A&M (8-4) lost to Texas in its regular-season finale with a chance to advance to the SEC title game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.