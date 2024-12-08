Las Vegas Bowl brings ex-UNLV quarterback back to face SEC team
Teams from the Big Ten and SEC will meet in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.
USC and Texas A&M will meet in the Las Vegas Bowl at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.
The matchup brings former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava back to Las Vegas with USC (6-6). Maiava transferred to the Trojans after being named Mountain West freshman of the year last season while leading the Rebels to the conference title game.
USC is in its first year in the Big Ten but satisfies the Las Vegas Bowl’s tie-in with former Pac-12 teams.
Texas A&M (8-4) lost to Texas in its regular-season finale with a chance to advance to the SEC title game.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.