Purdue emerges as potential Las Vegas Bowl team

This year’s Las Vegas Bowl game at Allegiant Staidum will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 and will be televised on ESPN.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Purdue defeated Michigan State 40-29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue, off its upset 40-29 victory over then-No. 5 Michigan State, has emerged as a Big Ten team to watch for this year’s Las Vegas Bowl.

Also, cross Oregon State off the list of potential Pac-12 teams.

This year’s game is Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. The Las Vegas Bowl shares the second selection from the Pac-12 with the Holiday Bowl after the College Football Playoff pick. From the Big Ten, the bowl gets its choice after the CFP, Citrus and Outback selections.

■ Big Ten candidates: No. 19 Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten), No. 23 Penn State (6-3, 3-3), Minnesota (6-3, 4-2), Purdue (6-3, 4-2).

■ Pac-12 candidates: Arizona State (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12), UCLA (5-4, 3-3), Utah (6-3, 5-1), Washington State (5-4, 4-2).

■ Big Ten game to watch: Minnesota at No. 19 Iowa

■ Pac-12 game to watch: Washington State at No. 5 Oregon

■ Projected matchup: Minnesota vs. Arizona State (Athlon, ESPN), Iowa vs. Oregon State (USA Today, Yahoo), Iowa vs. UCLA (College Football News), Penn State vs. Arizona State (Bleacher Report), Penn State vs. UCLA (Action Network), Purdue vs. Arizona State (247 Sports, CBS Sports), Purdue vs. Oregon State (Sporting News).

■ Las Vegas Bowl officials’ visits this weekend: No games in person