76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Bowl

Purdue emerges as potential Las Vegas Bowl team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2021 - 11:21 am
 
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws against Michigan State during the second half of ...
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Purdue defeated Michigan State 40-29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue, off its upset 40-29 victory over then-No. 5 Michigan State, has emerged as a Big Ten team to watch for this year’s Las Vegas Bowl.

Also, cross Oregon State off the list of potential Pac-12 teams.

This year’s game is Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. The Las Vegas Bowl shares the second selection from the Pac-12 with the Holiday Bowl after the College Football Playoff pick. From the Big Ten, the bowl gets its choice after the CFP, Citrus and Outback selections.

Big Ten candidates: No. 19 Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten), No. 23 Penn State (6-3, 3-3), Minnesota (6-3, 4-2), Purdue (6-3, 4-2).

Pac-12 candidates: Arizona State (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12), UCLA (5-4, 3-3), Utah (6-3, 5-1), Washington State (5-4, 4-2).

Big Ten game to watch: Minnesota at No. 19 Iowa

Pac-12 game to watch: Washington State at No. 5 Oregon

Projected matchup: Minnesota vs. Arizona State (Athlon, ESPN), Iowa vs. Oregon State (USA Today, Yahoo), Iowa vs. UCLA (College Football News), Penn State vs. Arizona State (Bleacher Report), Penn State vs. UCLA (Action Network), Purdue vs. Arizona State (247 Sports, CBS Sports), Purdue vs. Oregon State (Sporting News).

Las Vegas Bowl officials’ visits this weekend: No games in person

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Defensive tackle headed to injured reserve
Raiders report: Defensive tackle headed to injured reserve
2
Ex-Raiders star Henry Ruggs formally charged in fatal DUI case
Ex-Raiders star Henry Ruggs formally charged in fatal DUI case
3
Circa rappelling event in downtown Las Vegas abruptly canceled
Circa rappelling event in downtown Las Vegas abruptly canceled
4
Police say Henderson officer pushed fellow officer down stairs at headquarters
Police say Henderson officer pushed fellow officer down stairs at headquarters
5
‘All I see is flames:’ New 911 calls capture moments after Henry Ruggs crash
‘All I see is flames:’ New 911 calls capture moments after Henry Ruggs crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas Bowl picks up new title sponsor
By / RJ

SRS Distribution replaces Mitsubishi Motors as the title sponsor of the game, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium. There was no game last year because of COVID-19.