Remembering the Posse, Outlaws, Las Vegas’ pioneering pigskinners

The Raiders have arrived, but the Posse and Outlaws paved the way for pro football in Vegas.

Former National Football League and UNLV football coach Ron Meyer (left) officially joins the Las Vegas Posse in January 1994. Team President Nick Mileti looks on. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

The Canadian Football League's Las Vegas franchise name is announced as the Las Vegas Posse in December 1993. Posse President and chief executive officer Nick Mileti holds a jersey with the expansion team's name. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Workers at Sam Boyd Stadium pull a giant Las Vegas Outlaws logo to be placed in the the north end of the seats on the east side of the stadium in February 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas Outlaws cheerleaders entertain the crowd during the XFL's opener at Sam Boyd Stadium in February 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

XFL founder Vince McMahon welcomes fans to the first-ever Las Vegas XFL game between the Outlaws and the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday, Feb. 2, 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

The NY/NJ Hitman kick off to the Las Vegas Outlaws to start the XFL's first-ever season opener on Feb. 3, 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas running back Rod "He Hate Me" Smart celebrates the Outlaws' 19-0 victory over the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at Sam Boyd Stadium Feb. 3, 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas Outlaws cheerleaders energize the crowd during the Las Vegas Outlaws' game Feb. 17, 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas Outlaws cheerleaders perform during a February 17, 2001 game at Sam Boyd Stadium (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas Outlaws cheerleader Crystal looks at a picture of herself in a Sports Illustrated magazine shown by crew member Mike Sukowski as fellow cheerleaders Erika, left, and Kiushin look on before the Outlaws game with the Los Angeles Xtreme Feb. 17, 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas Outlaws Cheerleaders, from left, Amy, Kiushin and Tara wait to find out which trailer they will use to change into their game uniforms before the Outlaws game with the Los Angeles Xtreme Feb. 17, 2001 at Sam Boyd Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Outlaws cheerleader Crystal hangs up her game uniform before the Outlaws game with the Los Angeles Xtreme Feb. 17, 2001 at Sam Boyd Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas Outlaws Cheerleaders including, from right, Kiushin, Mya and Marcy wave and smile at fans in the stands as they walk onto the field before the Outlaws game with the Los Angeles Xtreme Feb. 17, 2001, at Sam Boyd Stadium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

With all of the attention being paid to the Raiders’ move from Oakland to Las Vegas, it’s easy to forget that Las Vegas has been down this particular gridiron before.

Not at the level the NFL’s Raiders will bring, of course. But many Southern Nevada football fans still can remember the pro-or-nearly-so Las Vegas Posse of the Canadian Football League and the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL.

The Posse and the Outlaws lasted just one season apiece, but they offered area gridiron fans a tantalizing taste of what major league pro football could be like.

The Posse played here in in 1994 as part of a United States expansion effort by the CFL, that league from up north that plays on 110-yard fields, where a “rouge” is worth one point and the league champion is awarded the Grey Cup.

The Posse, which played at Sam Boyd Stadium, finished its season here 5-and-13, good for last place in its division and a quick departure.

Then, in 2001, came the Outlaws, the Las Vegas franchise in the made-for-TV XFL, created by WWE head Vince McMahon and NBC as what McMahon characterized as a rowdier, more rocking alternative to the “No Fun League.” Some of its technological innovations — mic-ed players, a camera on overhead cables that showed action down on the field — the NFL eventually would adopt, and some of its on-field innovations (no fair catches on punts, for example), not so much.

Players also could display on their jerseys nicknames rather than their surnames. That move made Outlaws’ running back Rod Smart the league’s breakout star for his nom de jersey of “He Hate Me.” (Smart later went on to play for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers.)

Paola Armeni saw the Outlaws play their one and only season from the sidelines as an Outlaws cheerleader. She was in her first year of law school at UNLV’s Boyd law school then and was the first XFL cheerleader to be featured in a videotaped profile. Hers ran during the Outlaws’ and the XFL’s nationally televised season opener.

Armeni previously had been a cheerleader for the Las Vegas Silver Bandits of the International Basketball League and noticed that the XFL — which returns Feb. 8 but without a Las Vegas team — “did a few things differently.” For example, she said, “we actually got a paycheck, and we also would get paid if we did any promotional events.”

Also, cheerleading squads received choreography from the league, which attempted to make cheerleaders as key a part of the game as the players.

“It was a great atmosphere,” said Armeni, now a partner in the Clark Hill law firm. “People were into it and enjoying it. It was a very dynamic time.”

Other football teams have given Southern Nevada a shot, including arena football’s Sting and Gladiators and the United Football League’s Las Vegas Locomotives. But it’s the Raiders that will put Las Vegas into football’s major leagues, ending a pigskin drought that had been threatening to go into perpetual overtime.

“I think we’ve all been waiting for it,” Armeni says.