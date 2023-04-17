84°F
Super Bowl

150 Las Vegas businesses accepted into Super Bowl program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 2:08 pm
 
David Waymer of NFL Business Connect, from left, speaks, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, as Jerri Merr ...
David Waymer of NFL Business Connect, from left, speaks, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, as Jerri Merritt and Michael Crome, senior vice president and chief financial officer for the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, listen during a Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect event in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Any Occasion Baskets founder Felicia Parker, right, and florist Sterling Connell, left, pose fo ...
Any Occasion Baskets founder Felicia Parker, right, and florist Sterling Connell, left, pose for a photo after pitching their ideas during a Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect event, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

More than 100 local Las Vegas businesses were selected to be part of the Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect program.

The businesses are now eligible to land sub-contracts with NFL vendors and event producers for events tied to Super Bowl LVIII, slated to take place Feb. 14, 2024, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL announced Monday.

The 150 companies chosen for the program represent a number of diverse backgrounds including those that are women-, minority-, veteran-, LGBTQ-owned and people with disabilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome so many local businesses into the Business Connect program and showcase the phenomenal talent that resides within Las Vegas’ diverse business communities,” Myisha Boyce, chief community engagement officer for the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, said in a statement.

“Las Vegas business owners and entrepreneurs have demonstrated their commitment, ability, and readiness to take on the biggest day in sports. For the next ten months, the Business Connect team will provide support, guidance, and development opportunities to assist local suppliers and service providers in successfully competing for Super Bowl-related contracts.”

Last week, prospective businesses showcased their offerings in front of a panel of judges made up of local business leaders during a “Shark Tank” style event.

The selected firms are set to be profiled in the Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect Resource Guide. The guide outlines more than 30 event categories and is a key resource for NFL vendors and event producers to identify qualified and experienced providers of needed goods and services.

NFL vendors will have the list of over 150 businesses to fulfill sub-contracting needs for Super Bowl LVIII and the 10 days of events leading up to the game.

“Las Vegas businesses come to the Business Connect program ready to work,” David Waymer, program specialist for the Business Connect program said in a statement. “The suppliers have experience and capacity. Our work with them now is to prepare them to understand how we do business — the expectations, timelines and work ethic of NFL vendors. We’ll create access to our procurement teams and opportunities for member companies to compete for and win contracts.”

One of the local business owners chosen to be part of the Business Connect program, Felicia Parker of Any Occasion Baskets, said last week that being included in the program would be huge for her gift basket company.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Parker said. “It’s kind of like going from your local high school to a big name college where everybody knows that school. … It’s Christmas morning for a kid, I mean it would just be the best.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

