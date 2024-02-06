46°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas, NV
Super Bowl

After Taylor Swift’s Grammys win, Travis Kelce says he needs to ‘bring home some hardware’

By W.G. Ramirez Associated Press
February 6, 2024 - 8:14 am
 
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles as he participates in the NFL football Super B ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles as he participates in the NFL football Super Bowl 58 opening night, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce watch during NFL foot ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce watch during NFL football Super Bowl 58 opening night Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, participates in the NFL football Super Bowl 58 ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, participates in the NFL football Super Bowl 58 opening night, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL foo ...
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Midnights" during the 66 ...
Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Midnights" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LAS VEGAS — One night after Taylor Swift earned her fourth career Grammy for album of the year, her boyfriend was feeling pressure to secure his own triumph in the Super Bowl.

“She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself,” Travis Kelce said Monday night at Allegiant Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too.”

The romance between Swift and Kelce, which NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he “couldn’t have scripted,” has been the talk of the league this season, with her appearances at Chiefs games generating intense interest from her legion of Swifties.

“She’s definitely brought a lot of new faces to the game and it’s been fun to experience that,” the Chiefs tight end said. “She seems to be enjoying the games and she’s a part of Chiefs Kingdom right now. It’s fun seeing her enjoy the game of football knowing that it’s kind of new to her life.”

Kelce wasn’t the only one fielding questions about Swift. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the pop star “has been great. She’s a good girl and humble.”

And while she has focused much of her attention on her boyfriend and the offense, Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton said the defense has begun feeling the love from Swift and her fans.

“I think she’s been great for Chiefs Kingdom and also just the sport of football,” Bolton said.

Front Office Sports reported Swift has generated a “brand value” of $331.5 million for the Chiefs and the NFL, citing data from Apex Marketing Group.

According to the report, the figure that was calculated on Jan. 22 accounts for print, digital, radio, TV, highlights and social media mentioning Swift dating to the first game she attended on Sept. 24, then calculating the equivalent dollar value for each instance based on reach and impact.

“Taylor has an unbelievable fan base that follows her and supports her throughout her life,” Kelce said. “It’s been fun to kind of gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom and open them up to the football world and the sports world. It’s been cool to just experience all that.”

Kelce also said he’s gotten to listen to parts of Swift’s upcoming album — “Tortured Poets Department,” due out April 19 — but wouldn’t reveal any details.

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” Kelce said. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

MOST READ
1
Skier gets help but nobody missing in Lee Canyon avalanche
Skier gets help but nobody missing in Lee Canyon avalanche
2
‘Mattress Mack’ ignores Mahomes’ advice, backs off $2M bet on Chiefs
‘Mattress Mack’ ignores Mahomes’ advice, backs off $2M bet on Chiefs
3
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
Asian buffet closes longtime Vegas location, reopens nearby
4
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
Here’s where to meet Budweiser Clydesdales in Las Vegas during Super Bowl
5
Las Vegas police ask residents to report Super Bowl parties at short-term rentals
Las Vegas police ask residents to report Super Bowl parties at short-term rentals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media during NFL football Super Bo ...
Patrick Mahomes tight-lipped about dad’s arrest ahead of Super Bowl
By Mark Anderson AP Sports Writer

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Monday night his father was “doing good” after his arrest for driving while intoxicated, but otherwise was tight-lipped about the situation.

More stories
US sportsbooks won’t take bets on possible Taylor Swift appearance at Super Bowl
US sportsbooks won’t take bets on possible Taylor Swift appearance at Super Bowl
Taylor Swift, Chiefs flight numbers offered on routes to Vegas for Super Bowl
Taylor Swift, Chiefs flight numbers offered on routes to Vegas for Super Bowl
Super Bowl storylines: Get ready for Swift shots, dynasty talk
Super Bowl storylines: Get ready for Swift shots, dynasty talk
5 things the internet can’t shut up about ahead of Super Bowl in Vegas
5 things the internet can’t shut up about ahead of Super Bowl in Vegas
Can Taylor Swift get to Super Bowl in Las Vegas for Travis Kelce? A timeline
Can Taylor Swift get to Super Bowl in Las Vegas for Travis Kelce? A timeline
Chiefs’ Super Bowl history: From game’s debut to ‘Kelce Bowl’
Chiefs’ Super Bowl history: From game’s debut to ‘Kelce Bowl’