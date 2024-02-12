Another Las Vegas Super Bowl? NFL looks forward to coming back

Las Vegas hands off the reins Monday of hosting the Super Bowl to New Orleans at a ceremony at Mandalay Bay.

Las Vegas hands off the reins Monday of hosting the Super Bowl to New Orleans at a ceremony at Mandalay Bay. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An aerial overall exterior general view of Caesars Superdome with the New Orleans skyline in the background before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Las Vegas hands off the reins Monday of hosting the Super Bowl to New Orleans at a ceremony at Mandalay Bay.

The news conference included Gov. Joe Lombardo; Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner; Jim Gibson, Clark County commissioner; Sandra Douglass Morgan, Las Vegas Raiders president; Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; Sam Joffray, president & CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee; Gayle Benson, New Orleans Saints owner; and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

After hosting the big game, won by the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 in an overtime thriller, and the over 300 events tied to it during Super Bowl week, there were no major issues during Southern Nevada’s first shot at hosting the marquee sporting event in America.

Sentiments of the speakers at Monday morning’s “handoff” event indicated that Las Vegas will see another Super Bowl.

“The hospitality here, you out did it,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “I think it’s safe to say the NFL looks forward to coming back.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: “It’s safe to say the NFL looks forward to coming back.” #vegas #nfl #superbowl pic.twitter.com/8QjjfNsctl — Mick Akers (@mickakers) February 12, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.