Another Las Vegas Super Bowl? NFL looks forward to coming back
Las Vegas hands off the reins Monday of hosting the Super Bowl to New Orleans at a ceremony at Mandalay Bay.
The news conference included Gov. Joe Lombardo; Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner; Jim Gibson, Clark County commissioner; Sandra Douglass Morgan, Las Vegas Raiders president; Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; Sam Joffray, president & CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee; Gayle Benson, New Orleans Saints owner; and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
After hosting the big game, won by the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 in an overtime thriller, and the over 300 events tied to it during Super Bowl week, there were no major issues during Southern Nevada’s first shot at hosting the marquee sporting event in America.
Sentiments of the speakers at Monday morning’s “handoff” event indicated that Las Vegas will see another Super Bowl.
“The hospitality here, you out did it,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “I think it’s safe to say the NFL looks forward to coming back.”
