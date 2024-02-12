46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Super Bowl

Another Las Vegas Super Bowl? NFL looks forward to coming back

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2024 - 8:02 am
 
Updated February 12, 2024 - 9:14 am
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates their victory over the San Franc ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
An aerial overall exterior general view of Caesars Superdome with the New Orleans skyline in th ...
An aerial overall exterior general view of Caesars Superdome with the New Orleans skyline in the background before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Las Vegas hands off the reins Monday of hosting the Super Bowl to New Orleans at a ceremony at Mandalay Bay.

The news conference included Gov. Joe Lombardo; Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner; Jim Gibson, Clark County commissioner; Sandra Douglass Morgan, Las Vegas Raiders president; Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; Sam Joffray, president & CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee; Gayle Benson, New Orleans Saints owner; and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

After hosting the big game, won by the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 in an overtime thriller, and the over 300 events tied to it during Super Bowl week, there were no major issues during Southern Nevada’s first shot at hosting the marquee sporting event in America.

Sentiments of the speakers at Monday morning’s “handoff” event indicated that Las Vegas will see another Super Bowl.

“The hospitality here, you out did it,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “I think it’s safe to say the NFL looks forward to coming back.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Usher will not be alone for Super Bowl halftime performance
Usher will not be alone for Super Bowl halftime performance
2
Las Vegas hands off Super Bowl hosting duties to New Orleans — WATCH LIVE
Las Vegas hands off Super Bowl hosting duties to New Orleans — WATCH LIVE
3
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ in GOP primary
4
CCSD recruitment trips to vacation spots under state, federal investigation
CCSD recruitment trips to vacation spots under state, federal investigation
5
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa
How presidential election odds changed after Trump’s win in Iowa
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
’A historic event’: Super Bowl committee, NFL welcome world to Las Vegas
’A historic event’: Super Bowl committee, NFL welcome world to Las Vegas
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
Need a Super Bowl ticket? Check out these prices
Need a Super Bowl ticket? Check out these prices
‘A great Super Bowl location’: Goodell praises Davis, Allegiant Stadium
‘A great Super Bowl location’: Goodell praises Davis, Allegiant Stadium
‘A great Las Vegas Super Bowl’: Fans describe ‘electric’ energy at big game
‘A great Las Vegas Super Bowl’: Fans describe ‘electric’ energy at big game