Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid admits to drinking before crash

Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multivehicle crash Thursday that left a 5-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid embraces his son Britt Reid, linebacker coach, after the NFL Super Bowl 54 game, against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of coach Andy Reid, admitted to police he was drinking before a multivehicle crash Thursday night that left a 5-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

Britt Reid, 35, will not coach in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.

“The organization has been made aware of a multivehicle accident involving outside linebackers coach Britt Reid,” the team said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

According to the police report, Britt Reid struck a vehicle that had pulled over on a freeway ramp after running out of gas and another that had come to assist the vehicle. The accident occurred near the team’s training complex adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers could smell a moderate amount of alcohol on Reid’s breath, and his eyes appeared to be bloodshot, according to the report. Reid admitted to consuming “two or three” drinks and was taken to a hospital for stomach pain. He also said he took Adderall by prescription.

A 4-year-old child also was injured, but those injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Reid, who has been on the staff since 2013, pleaded guilty to DUI in 2008 and was previously jailed for a road rage incident in which he brandished an unregistered firearm.

Robinson returns

The Chiefs activated wide receiver Demarcus Robinson from the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, leaving one player on the list.

Offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore remains, but he can be cleared Saturday and travel with the team to Tampa as long as he continues to test negative.

There were no positive tests reported from either the Chiefs or Buccaneers on Friday.

Robinson’s exposure to a barber who tested positive came one day before Kilgore’s exposure to the same barber, allowing him to return a day sooner.

According to multiple reports, several other Chiefs players had haircuts scheduled after Kilgore when the positive test result was returned during his time in the chair. That group is believed to include quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kilgore and Robinson had to isolate away from the team throughout the week, but Robinson returned to practice Friday after five straight days of negative tests.

Brady tops Mahomes

Two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks will meet Sunday to determine whose team takes home the Lombardi Trophy, but Tom Brady scored one victory over Mahomes on Friday.

Brady, who changed teams last offseason, topped the list of merchandising sales for the period that ran from March 1 through Nov. 30. Mahomes was second, according to numbers released by the NFLPA.

Josh Jacobs was the highest-finishing Raiders player at No. 12. Derek Carr was 41st.

