Super Bowl

Fanatics Super Bowl party brings big stars to Strip — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2024 - 5:59 pm
 
Updated February 10, 2024 - 6:20 pm
Former NFL star Tom Brady and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby greet each other on the blue ca ...
Former NFL star Tom Brady and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby greet each other on the blue carpet at the Fanatics Super Bowl LVIII Party at Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Saturday Feb. 10, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Before the throngs of celebrities made their way into Marquee Dayclub inside the Cosmopolitan for Fanatics Super Bowl LVIII Party, they first made their way down the blue carpet to announce their arrivals.

Thrown each year by Fanatics owner Michael Rubin, the party has become the hottest ticket during Super Bowl weekends.

The 700 people who attended the party were treated to an array of live performances from Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Ice Spice and Las Vegas regulars the Chainsmokers.

All the performers traversed the blue carpet in addition to: Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Robert Kraft, Damar Hamlin, Jelly Roll, Peyton Manning, Jalen Rose, Maxx Crosby, Lil Baby, CeeDee Lamb, Guy Fieri, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray.

Some attendees skirted the blue carpet entrance and opted for the walkway with less attention including: part-time Las Vegas resident Shaquille O’Neal, Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei and Queen Latifah.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

