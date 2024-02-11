Final practices held; Raiders QB upsets fans with Super Bowl pick

The 49ers and Chiefs went through their final walkthroughs ahead of Super Bowl 58, and Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made his Super Bowl prediction.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen (17) watch during a practice ahead of the Super Bowl 58 NFL football game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) takes the field to face the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The 49ers and Chiefs each went through their final preparations Saturday ahead of Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

San Francisco held its final walkthrough at UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex to review its opening script and go over game situations. The 49ers were on the field for about one hour.

Following a brief warmup, the 49ers went through offensive plays for 40 minutes with the defense working at the opposite end of the field. The finished with a brief special teams period.

“Our guys are ready to go,” Coach Kyle Shanahan told a pool reporter. “They’re relaxed. They’ll relax a little this afternoon, have our last meetings tonight, and we’ll be ready to go.”

Kansas City conducted its “Mock Game” during practice at the Raiders’ Intermountain Health Performance Center, and coach Andy Reid told a pool reporter the Chiefs “got everything covered that we needed to get covered.”

The final workout went for 27 minutes, as Kansas City went through plays from its game plan. A team photo followed, and Reid said the team would hold its final 7 p.m. meeting at the team hotel at Lake Las Vegas.

“We’ve got a short day tomorrow with the earlier game. It’s not a night game, which is good,” Reid said. “The guys practiced fast. They were accurate with their assignments. I was pleased with what I saw. I think they’re ready to go play.”

Reid said he would end his Saturday prep the same way he has for 11 seasons as Kansas City’s coach.

“We always finish with a cheeseburger,” Reid said.

No love lost

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo upset 49ers fans with his prediction for the Super Bowl.

Speaking to NinersNation.com, Garoppolo picked the Chiefs to beat San Francisco 35-31 on Sunday. Naturally, that didn’t sit well with fans of Garoppolo’s former team, who took to social media to express their displeasure.

Garoppolo spent six seasons with the 49ers and helped them reach Super Bowl 54 against Kansas City in 2020. San Francisco blew a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter and lost 31-20.

The Raiders signed Garoppolo as a free agent in 2023, and he started six games before he lost the starting job to Aidan O’Connell.

Injury report

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (ankle) was not activated by the 49ers from injured reserve and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

San Francisco elevated defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from the practice squad. Neither is expected to be active Sunday.

