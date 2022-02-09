74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Super Bowl

Goodell vows complete appraisal of NFL hiring practices

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2022 - 12:50 pm
 
Updated February 9, 2022 - 1:45 pm
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewoo ...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewoo ...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell vowed to take no options off the table in evaluating the hiring practices of the league’s teams.

The remarks came during his annual Super Bowl week news conference and on the heels of a lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleging racism in the league’s hiring practices.

“What we need to do is step back and say, we’re not doing a good enough job here,” Goodell said. “We need a better process and better outcomes.”

Goodell accepted some personal responsibility for the league not being where they need to be in that area.

“The answer is yes I do bear that responsibility as well as the member clubs,” he said. “I’ve said many times that as a league, I don’t think there’s a subject we’ve discussed more frequently over the last four or five years.”

Goodell said anything from compensation for diverse hires to removing the Rooney Rule to a complete overhaul of the system is on the table, pending outside analysis of the process.

MOST READ
1
Police: Video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle
Police: Video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle
2
Raiders’ new special teams coach hot topic at Super Bowl
Raiders’ new special teams coach hot topic at Super Bowl
3
Las Vegas housing market kicks off 2022 with new price record
Las Vegas housing market kicks off 2022 with new price record
4
Video shows Raiders’ Hobbs pleading with trooper
Video shows Raiders’ Hobbs pleading with trooper
5
The Killers announce Strip show
The Killers announce Strip show
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Openin ...
Gordon: Super Bowl has all elements of Hollywood hit
By / RJ

With a victory Sunday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could seize the unofficial title of “best quarterback in the NFL” while Rams stars could solidify their legacies as all-time greats.