Goodell vows complete appraisal of NFL hiring practices

The remarks came during his annual Super Bowl week news conference and on the heels of a lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleging racism in hiring practices.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell vowed to take no options off the table in evaluating the hiring practices of the league’s teams.

The remarks came during his annual Super Bowl week news conference and on the heels of a lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleging racism in the league’s hiring practices.

“What we need to do is step back and say, we’re not doing a good enough job here,” Goodell said. “We need a better process and better outcomes.”

Goodell accepted some personal responsibility for the league not being where they need to be in that area.

“The answer is yes I do bear that responsibility as well as the member clubs,” he said. “I’ve said many times that as a league, I don’t think there’s a subject we’ve discussed more frequently over the last four or five years.”

Goodell said anything from compensation for diverse hires to removing the Rooney Rule to a complete overhaul of the system is on the table, pending outside analysis of the process.