Nevada sportsbooks earn second-largest Super Bowl win, handle

Nevada sportsbooks won $18.8 million on $154.7 million in wagers on Super Bowl LIV, according to figures released Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The Nevada betting handle, or amount wagered, on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday topped last year’s mark of $145.9 million. But it fell short of the state’s record handle of $158.6 million set in 2018 in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

The $18.8 million won by the books is their second-largest win on the Super Bowl, behind the record $19.7 million (16.5 percent) win on Seattle’s 43-8 upset of Denver in 2014.

The only two Super Bowls the books have lost since the state started tracking the game in 1991 were the Giants’ 17-14 upset of the Patriots in 2008 and the 49ers’ 49-26 blowout of the Chargers in 1995.

In Super Bowl XLII, the books lost $2.5 million (negative hold of 2.8 percent) when New York spoiled New England’s bid for a 19-0 season as 12-point underdogs.

In Super Bowl XXIX, the books lost $396,674 (negative hold of 0.6 percent) when San Francisco covered as an 18½-point favorite.

