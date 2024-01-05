Super Bowl party planned for vacant lot on Strip

Big-name performers are likely to be named for this Super Bowl weekend party planned on a 38-acre vacant lot.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore are seen north of Fashion Show Drive, with land owned by Wynn Resorts in the foreground on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A plot of land on the Las Vegas Strip earmarked for a future Wynn Resorts property will be utilized for special events Super Bowl weekend.

The 38-acre vacant Wynn West lot, located directly across Las Vegas Boulevard from Wynn and Encore resorts, will play host to the Homecoming Series and Taco Bell Innovation Summit Feb. 8-11, during Super Bowl week, according to Clark County documents.

Each day a live performer or DJ is scheduled as entertainment, with an estimated 2,500 to 4,000 attendees nightly, the documents state.

California-based hospitality group H.Wood, which owns hot spot Delilah in Wynn, hosts the annual Super Bowl party dubbed Homecoming in the game’s host city. Rapper Drake performed at the event each of the past two years in Los Angeles and Phoenix, respectively. Taco Bell also has been an event sponsor at past Homecoming parties.

When reached for comment about the Las Vegas event, a spokeswoman for H.Wood said details regarding performers and other plans would be released at a later date.

A 41,300-square-foot main tent and a 12,000-square-foot sponsor tent are planned to be constructed on the site. The temporary structures are scheduled to be built between Jan. 25 and Feb. 7. The tear down will begin Feb. 13, following Super Bowl weekend.

The main tent is planned to reach heights of 73 feet, while the sponsor tent is set to be 45 feet tall. Portable restrooms, a VIP queuing area and back of house spaces are also included in the plans.

The event will be open to guests between 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 8, 10 and 11, and between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 9.

The event will be one of dozens that will be held up and down the Strip during Super Bowl week. From official NFL events such as Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium, NFL Experience at Mandalay Bay and NFL Honors at Resorts World, to non-official events such as Michelob Ultra Country Club at Top Golf, Sports Illustrated the Party at XS Nightclub in the Wynn, the majority of event spaces on the Strip will host some kind of Super Bowl week party.

Wynn Resorts purchased the vacant lot in 2017 for $336 million, where the resort giant planned to build a third hotel tower that would add between 2,000-3,000 rooms to the company’s Las Vegas portfolio.

