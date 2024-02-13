59°F
Super Bowl tear down on track to be completed this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 2:39 pm
 
A crew attaches new exterior fence line as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadiu ...
A crew attaches new exterior fence line as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crews are already tearing down setups from the first Super Bowl hosted in Las Vegas, and if plans hold true work will wrap up sooner than one might think.

Almost immediately after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 Sunday night, work began to bring areas around Allegiant Stadium and the resort corridor, mainly in front of the Bellagio, back to normal.

The stadium’s campus was transformed into a mini city of hospitality tents where pregame activities, including performances by Gwen Stefani and Billy Idol, occurred. Additional graphics and signage were added around the stadium to give it a different feel for the Super Bowl.

Work to remove all those temporary stadium additions is already underway.

A handful of roads around the stadium’s campus remain closed but are all scheduled to reopen by the end of the week.

Each of the following roads will reopen to traffic Thursday.

— Hacienda Avenue, including bridge over Interstate 15

— Al Davis Way and Allegiant Stadium Way, short access roads located on the north end of the stadium

— Dewey Drive at Polaris Avenue

— Polaris between Russell Road and Ali Baba Lane

— Dean Martin Drive between Oquendo Road to near Ali Baba

Additionally, the lane restriction on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of the Bellagio, where CBS constructed a television set, is scheduled to be fully removed by end of day Friday.

“Tear down is on track at this point,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said in a text message. “I do not anticipate any delays.”

Getting the area back to normal after a major event is important, Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom said. He noted the infrastructure setup and tear down tied to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix took several months.

“We want to do the events — that’s what we’re good at — but we don’t want to destroy the town in the process,” Segerblom said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

