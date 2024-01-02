Super Bowl TV set construction at Bellagio begins this week

A portion of the Fountains of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip is being transformed into a television set for Super Bowl broadcasts on CBS.

A rendering shows a stage setup on the Fountains of Bellagio for Super Bowl week in Las Vegas. (NFL)

Starting this week, a portion of the Fountains of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip will begin to be transformed into a television set for Super Bowl broadcasts on CBS.

Patty Power, executive vice president of CBS Sports, told the Clark County Commission last month that they wanted an iconic location for their makeshift studio.

“When we saw what they did with the (NFL) draft in 2022, it inspired us to do something similar,” Power said.

The NFL utilized the Bellagio fountains for its 2022 draft, having the top prospects walk the red carpet on a stage built over the fountains, with NFL Network hosting programming from a studio built in front of the property.

CBS and its affiliate networks will broadcast more than 100 hours of programming from the Fountains of Bellagio during Super Bowl week, starting Feb. 5 and running through pregame programming Feb. 11, Super Bowl Sunday.

“Bellagio is really our center point where we want to plant our flag and show the world how fantastic our scenics will be in Las Vegas,” Power said.

Lane restrictions to construct the studio will begin as soon as Wednesday on roads around the Bellagio.

Two southbound lanes on the Strip and one eastbound lane of Flamingo Road will be shut to traffic as crews begin to load in for the stage construction.

The buildout of the stage will begin Friday and run through Feb. 2, with the use of heavy equipment and up to four days of cranes being used to facilitate some of the work.

Show rehearsals are planned to take place Feb. 3-4, with live broadcasts beginning Feb. 5, Power said.

Teardown of the Bellagio stage will begin Feb. 12 and last through Feb. 16. During that stretch the sidewalk in front of the Bellagio will be closed to pedestrians. By the end of day Feb. 16, the road and sidewalk restrictions in front of the Bellagio will be lifted.

“Part of our agreement with the Bellagio to be finished by Feb. 16 for that three-day weekend,” Power said.

