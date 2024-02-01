Taylor Swift inspires Super Bowl cocktails, dishes across Las Vegas

The Grammy-winning singer is expected at the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

During Super Bowl week, Chéri Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip is serving a Red Lip Classic cocktail that pays homage to singer Taylor Swift's signature maquillage. (Sabin Orr)

On Super Bowl Sunday 2024, Proper Bar in Proper Eats food hall at Aria Resort is shaking up its #Tayvis Tailgate Tea, a twist on spiked iced tea. (Stacey Torma)

On Super Bowl Sunday 2024, Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay is offering a Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Love Story cocktail featuring Kelce's jersey number. (Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar)

She’s got that red lip, classic thing that you like …

And during Super Bowl week, Chéri Rooftop will serve its own Red Lip Classic: a Taylor Swift-themed cocktail mingling Malibu Rum, Amaretto Disaronno and Baileys Strawberries & Cream liqueur.

The $20 Red Lip Classic takes its name, of course, from the singer-songwriter’s famously red lips that keep maquillage fans across the world speculating about exact shades.

Chéri Rooftop is the new nightclub and lounge, with a 9,000-square-foot terrace, nestled beneath the curving base of the replica Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, the lounge is also offering a viewing party with a hosted bar, game day foods and a dessert station. Pricing/reservations: cherirooftop.com.

Swifties wearing red lipstick who order the cocktail can leave traces of their own red lips on the glass. Classic.

◆ ◆ ◆

In other Tay Tay x Travis menu news:

■ On Feb. 11, Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay is offering a Swelce Sando ($24), Flanker’s take on Travis Kelce’s favorite sandwich (the Z-Man from Joe’s Kansas City) featuring 12-hour smoked brisket, melty provolone, onion rings, housemade barbecue sauce, and bread and butter pickles, all on a potato bun.

Flanker is also offering a Shake It Off milkshake ($15) made with Squashies (Taylor’s favorite candy), vanilla and double chocolate cookie dough ice cream and chocolate sauce, and a Love Story cocktail ($20) fashioned from DeLeón tequila, lime juice, triple sec, blood orange purée and simple syrup.

■ Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 106, is serving a Swifty Pre-Game Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11. The à la carte brunch features a dozen Swift-themed food and drink items ($14-$26). From 3 to 9 p.m. game day, the restaurant is serving nine Swift-themed cocktails, each $14.

■ On Super Bowl Sunday, Proper Bar in Proper Eats food hall at Aria is shaking up its #Tayvis Tailgate Tea, a twist on spiked iced tea, with Cîroc Red Berry, iced tea, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup, served over ice in a Collins glass and garnished with mint or lemon. Cost: $16.

