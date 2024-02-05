51°F
Super Bowl

Taylor Swift Super Bowl mania is officially a thing. Google proves it

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 2:22 pm
 
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, March 24, 2023, in L ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Big (Guessing) Game is almost here.

Will Taylor Swift head to Las Vegas following a concert on Saturday night in Tokyo to root for her boyfriend Travis Kelce when his Kansas City Chiefs vie for back-to-back NFL championships against the San Franciso 49ers on Sunday?

It’s officially America’s biggest question regarding Las Vegas and the Super Bowl.

According to data provided by Google to the Review-Journal, the top trending “Super Bowl + Las Vegas” searches over the past week are led by a trio of Swift-related inquiries:

– How long is the flight from Japan to Vegas?

– Is Taylor Swift going to the Super Bowl?

– Can Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl?

Yes, Swiftiemania is quantifiably, 100% for real.

Other top trending searches:

Why is the Super Bowl in Las Vegas?

Because Vegas rules.

Where was the Super Bowl last year?

Not in Vegas. Doesn’t matter.

Is the Super Bowl always in Vegas?

Should be.

What stadium is the Super Bowl 2024?

Allegiant Stadium, where one Taylor Swift performed twice in 2023.

Who is going to the Super Bowl 2024?

Umm, Taylor Swift, perhaps?

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.

