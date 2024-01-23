Where to eat, drink and watch the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

Many restaurants and bars are offering packages for all you can eat and drink.

A 2024 Super Bowl spread from PT's Taverns in Las Vegas. (PT's Taverns)

Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch in Henderson is offering seating for viewing the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas with a minimum food and beverage purchase. (Station Casinos)

A bucket of wings from the 2024 Super Bowl offerings at The Front Yard in Ellis Island Casino in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island Casino)

A heap of nachos ranks among the 2024 Super Bowl offerings at Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill in Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

The prix fixe menu for the 2024 SuperBowl at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip includes signature CrazyShakes. (Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)

Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip is hosting a viewing party for the 2024 Super Bowl. (Mike Kirschbaum)

For Super Bowl 2024, Proper Eats Food Hall in Aria Resort on the Las Vegas Strip is offering an all-you-can-eat-and-drink menu drawn from stations in the hall. (Clique Hospitality)

If you’re not going to be at Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11, there’s no reason to give up the gridiron ghost (or settle for warm cheese dip and roni ’za on the living room couch). This is Vegas — there’s always a party. Here are some options for gathering to view, toast and graze the Big Game.

Off the Strip

Arizona Charlie’s Boulder: PT’s Express is offering boneless chicken bites (2 pounds for $30, 3 pounds for $50) or chicken wings (25 for $40, 50 for $80), plus sauces. Casino bars are offering $5 Modelo drafts.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur: River Rock Pizza is offering $5 off all pizzas from 4 to 8 p.m. PT’s Express is offering boneless chicken bites (2 pounds for $30, 3 pounds for $50) or chicken wings (25 for $40, 50 for $80), plus sauces. Casino bars are offering $5 Modelo drafts.

Gold Spike is offering open bar and all-you-can-enjoy buffet packages beginning at 1:30 p.m. Package seating ranges from one bar seat for $140 to seating for five on the living room couch for $700. Reservations: goldspike.com/biggame.

Green Valley Ranch: Guests at Borracha Mexican Cantina may reserve seating with a minimum $125 food and beverage purchase. Reservations: borrachavegas.com/reservations or 702-617-7190.

Palace Station: Guests at Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill may reserve seating with a minimum $175 food and beverage purchase. Reservations: tailgatesociallv.com or 702-221-6513.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 11020 Lavender Hill Drive, Downtown Summerlin, serves its Tequila Sunday specials, with 50 percent off more than 40 tequilas, from 3 p.m., and its happy hour menu, with $3 off house wine, well cocktails, and house and flavored margaritas, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PT’s Tavern locations are featuring domestic beer pitchers for $12, imported beer pitchers for $14, 10-inch pizzas for $6, full-size pizzas for $14, grilled chicken wraps for $7 and a sampler platter for $14.

The Sundry Food Hall in the UnCommons development, 6840 Helen Toland St., is presenting an all-you-can-eat buffet package for $58, an all-you-can-eat-and-drink package for $116, and a 12-and-younger package for $29, all starting at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: sevenrooms.com/events/thesundry/events-page.

Tuscany Suites: Pub 365 is serving an all-you-can-eat buffet of stadium-style food and bottomless domestic draft beer for $99 from 2:30 p.m. Tuscany Ballroom is serving an all-you-can-eat buffet of stadium-style food and bottomless domestic draft beer for $112.50 from 3 p.m. Tickets: eventbrite.com, then search Tuscany Big Game.

On the Strip

Aria: Proper Eats Food Hall is offering an all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet from stations in the hall, with reserved seating, starting at 2 p.m. Packages begin at $200. Reservations: propereatslasvegas.getbento.com/biggame58.

Ellis Island: The Front Yard is presenting its Big Game Party from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. with beer, call drinks and a menu of game day favorites. Tickets are $250 and sold by the table. Purchase: ellisislandcasino.com/events.

Harrah’s Las Vegas: Ramsay’s Kitchen is offering an all-you-care-to-eat package starting at $195.95, with all-you-care-to-drink for an additional $99.99. Piano Bar is offering piano seating starting at $250 and a table for two starting at $300. The packages also include all-you-care-to-eat-and-drink. Reservations for both: caesars.com/superbowl.

Horseshoe Las Vegas: Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is featuring a $200 all-you-care-to-drink beer, wine and well cocktail package that includes a $75 food credit. Reservations: caesars.com/superbowl.

The Linq: Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar is hosting a patio party for $200 per person that features a bucket of four beers per table, snacks and a prix fixe all-you-care-to-eat-and-drink menu. Reservations: caesars.com/superbowl.

Mandalay Bay: Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar offers a 30-foot LED screen for its viewing party, beginning at 2 p.m., with open bar, all-you-can-enjoy fan dishes and post-game party. Tickets: $450. Purchase: flankerlv.com/events.

MGM Grand: Crush is presenting a buffet of tailgate dishes for $149, and the buffet and all-you-can-drink beverages for $249. Reservations: Jonathan Romero at jromero@lv.mgmgrand.com. Details: mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/crush.html.

Miracle Mile Shops: The all-you-can-eat-and-drink viewing party at Cabo Wabo Cantina features tailgate dishes, a premium bar, craft cocktails, and draft and bottled beer. Cost: $300. Reservations: kristen.maurer@cabowabovegas.com or 702-385-2226.

The Mirage: Guests at The Still Drafts, Crafts & Eats may reserve seating with a minimum $300 food and beverage purchase. Reservations: thestillvegas.com or 702-692-8455.

Planet Hollywood: Gordon Ramsay Burgers is featuring a $200 all-you-care-to-drink beer, wine and well cocktail package that includes a $75 food credit. Reservations: caesars.com/superbowl.

Resorts World: Beginning at 2 p.m., Carversteak is offering a menu of game day dishes, along with premium spirits, specialty cocktails, wine and beer, for $250. Raw bar and bottle upgrades also are available. Reservations: carversteak.com/big-game-watch-party. Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge is hosting a viewing party, starting at 2 p.m., with all-you-can-eat menus of game day dishes for $125 or $165. Table reservations are available for five or more with a $175 per person beverage minimum. Reservations: gatsbysvegas.com/big-game-2024.

Treasure Island: Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que is serving a buffet with all-you-can-drink draft beers and premium cocktails beginning at 1 p.m.. Packages start at $200. Call 702-894-7371 to purchase wristbands.

The Venetian: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is presenting its Big Game Blitz party with a four-course menu featuring snacks, wing platters, craft burgers, sandwiches and CrazyShakes, plus premium liquor. Food and seating packages range from $200-$349. Reservations: events@blacktaplv.com.

Wynn Las Vegas: La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway is serving an all-you-can-eat menu for $195, and bottomless bar options for an added $115, staring at 2:30 p.m. Reservations: lacavelv.com or 702-770-3607.

