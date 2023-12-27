Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?

The NFL doesn’t want its Super Bowl participants to be distracted by the hustle and bustle of the Strip the week of the Feb. 11 game at Allegiant Stadium.

The NFL doesn’t want its Super Bowl participants to be distracted by the hustle and bustle of the Strip the week of the Feb. 11 game at Allegiant Stadium, so neither team will be staying on the famed Las Vegas Boulevard.

The AFC and NFC representatives will stay at separate properties in Lake Las Vegas, said Jon Barker, senior vice president of global events and live production with the NFL, during last week’s Board of Clark County Commissioner meeting.

The AFC team will stay at Westin Lake Las Vegas, and the NFC team will be located at Hilton Lake Las Vegas.

That means the teams will be located about 25 miles from the Strip, where a bevy of events will occur during Super Bowl week.

The teams will make one public appearance during Super Bowl week, on Opening Night on Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium, where players and coaches will do interviews with the media.

Tickets are on sale and cost $30. Barker said the NFL expects 20,000 fans to attend Opening Night.

“This is designed specifically for the public and specifically for the residents of Las Vegas,” Barker said. “What we want to be able to do that night is show the residents of Las Vegas their stadium as it prepares for the Super Bowl.”

The teams will practice at separate facilities. The AFC team will prepare at the Raiders’ facility in Henderson, and the NFC team will be at UNLV.

