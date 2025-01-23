56°F
You could get paid $10,000 to watch Super Bowl LIX

Los Angeles Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson, left, pours Gatorade over Los Angeles Rams hea ...
Los Angeles Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson, left, pours Gatorade over Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By Robert Bruce thepennyhoarder.com
January 23, 2025 - 1:35 pm
 

On Feb. 9, many of you will either be hosting or attending a party to watch the biggest social sporting event in America – the Super Bowl.

What if we told you, instead of simply going to a party, you could get paid $10,000 to watch the game and cover a few prop bets? Oddspedia – an online sports betting portal – is giving NFL fans the opportunity to do just that.

Between now and Jan. 31, you can apply for the opportunity to become Oddspedia’s Official Novelty Bets Analyst by filling out some basic information about yourself and answering a few additional questions. The winner will cover the following novelty bets:

  • Was the coin toss heads or tails?
  • Did the national anthem time go over or under?
  • What was Kendrick Lamar’s first song at the halftime show?
  • What color of Gatorade was poured over the winning head coach?

The winner will not only receive the title of Official Novelty Bets Analyst at Oddspedia, but they will also have the choice between hosting their own unforgettable Super Bowl party or flying to watch the game in person in New Orleans.

Reminder, you have until Jan. 31 to apply for what some may even call a dream job. Applicants can be from anywhere in the world but they do need to be of legal age.

Visit Oddspedia to read the official terms and conditions and apply.

Robert Bruce is a former senior staff writer at The Penny Hoarder covering earning, saving and managing money.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.

