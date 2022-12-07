XFL, Vegas Vipers unveil jersey combinations for relaunch

The Vegas Vipers, who will wear jerseys that include subtle nods to the team’s nickname, revealed their jersey combinations along with the rest of the XFL on Wednesday.

Vegas Vipers quarterback Jalan McClendon. (XFL)

Vegas Vipers quarterback Luis Perez. (XFL)

The jerseys for the XFL during the 2023 season are displayed. (XFL)

Several of the more intricate details of the Vegas Vipers jerseys require a more detailed examination. It’s fitting of the XFL team’s predatory namesake.

“You don’t even see the strike until it’s too late,” Vipers coach Rod Woodson said in a video unveiling the home and road uniforms.

Each of the eight teams in the XFL unveiled their uniforms on Wednesday. The jerseys were manufactured by Under Armour, which will be the exclusive provider of all jerseys and training apparel for the latest incarnation of the league that is set to begin play on Feb. 18.

“Over the past decade, we have fostered a prolific partnership with Under Armour for Project Rock and they have proven to be a best-in-class partner and true innovators in the high-performance sports space,” said Dany Garcia, chairwoman and owner of the XFL. “Integrating them into the XFL as Official Uniform Partner is a natural extension of this long-standing relationship. We have been closely collaborating with their exceptional talent to ensure these uniforms reflect the dynamic energy of each team and are engineered to deliver state-of-the-art athlete solutions to drive player performance while also prioritizing health and safety.”

The Vipers uniforms prominently display the team’s primary red and black colors, including a black helmet featuring the “fanged V” logo in red with white accent and red fangs coming over the crown of the helmet above the facemask.

The home jersey is black with red numbers and letters outlined in white. The away version is white with black lettering and red highlights on the shoulders and neckline.

Jersey numbers include a subtle snakeskin pattern that is also featured on other parts of the uniform. It’s one of the highlights of the ensemble.

Each of the teams in the XFL will have some unique characteristics of their franchise incorporated into the uniform.

“Uniforms are a unique and important part of the league, our team brands and our players representing the cities they play for,” XFL president Russ Brandon said. “We think these home and away designs are ones that our fans will be proud to wear.”

League officials collaborated with Under Armour on the design through every step of the development process. One of the ideas was to embroider each jersey with the words “Blood, Sweat, Respect” on the inside of the reinforced collars as a nod to one of XFL co-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s favorite phrases.

All uniforms will be branded with XFL, Under Armour and Project Rock Brahma Bull patches.

Uniforms feature side and lower body panels with high-stretch and ventilated Smokestack mesh and front and back panels with ventilated woven ripstop that help eliminate unnecessary areas of stretch material that make it difficult to grab and increase durability, fit and ventilation.

They also include embroidered team wordmarks and branding at the base of the neckline and UA’s ArmourGrid nameplates with twill lettering.

“As a company that was born on the gridiron, we are excited to support the XFL, its athletes and fans on this new venture,” Under Armour Senior Vice President of Global Sports Marketing Sean Eggert said. “Our partnership with the league is an evolution of Under Armour’s commitment to support athletes on their journey to compete in sport with innovative performance solutions they need to train, compete and recover both on and off the field. Dwyane Johnson is an exceptional UA athlete and partner, and we’re proud of the work he and Dany have put in to make their vision of next-level XFL a reality.”

